SNL Cast Member Says Sydney Sweeney Was 'Practically Begging' Everyone To Make Jokes About Her Boobs

If you had a problem with Sydney Sweeney hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year and the amount of jokes that were made about the actress's body, and believe it or not, some people did, then you likely also have a problem with her sense of humor. It turns out she's the one who asked for the jokes.

According to one cast member's account of her appearance, she was "practically begging" for jokes to be made about boobs. Bowen Yang made the claim during the latest Fly on the Wall podcast, which is hosted by former SNL cast members Dana Carvey and David Spade.

Yang made the comments as he was discussing getting "caught up in the meta-narrative sometimes." He gets roped into a headline and finds that aspect to be stressful. But he explained that Lorne Michaels understands.

"I think Lorne has an awareness of it," he said. "I think Lorne knows that it’s a reality show."

Spade brought up the Sweeney episode and complimented her on the job she did hosting. He said, "She was great in that too. She seems like what a score. I think Kim Kardashian did a nice job, sort of surprisingly."

He added, "I don't think Sydney is a surprise that she was good, but it's just good when people, everything kind of falls in the right way on a show."

Sydney Sweeney showed up to SNL and asked for boob jokes to be made about her

Yang replied, "She's an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already.

"She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my boobs,’" he continued. "She was practically begging everybody."

Yang continued by telling Spade and Carvey how he had gone down to her dressing room to let her know that they were getting an intimacy coordinator and how she could tap out at any point if she wasn't comfortable with a skit. He said she replied by saying that she was on the show Euphoria.

"But then she also said… she goes, you're living every gay man's dream by, like, having sex with me," Yang said. "I'm like ‘How do you know that?’ She knows that, like, she's so raw sexual power that, like, anyone would be thrilled to simulate sex with her."

Now that's how you get yourself wrapped up in the meta-narrative.

That's also how, if you're Sydney Sweeney, you become the leader of a generation. Let the boob jokes rip. She'll even make jokes about the alleged affair with co-star Glen Powell. Sweeney, unlike many offended on her behalf, has a sense of humor.