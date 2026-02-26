Sydney Sweeney Wants You To Get Naked In Her Latest Marketing Masterclass For Her Lingerie Line

Sydney Sweeney officially got into the lingerie business at the end of last month. It's hard to believe it's only been a month since she launched SYRN.

It seems like she should be closing in on the six-month mark with the amount of content she's churned out and promoting she's been doing.

The reality is, the 28-year-old actress hit the ground running and hasn’t looked back. Everyone with a functioning brain knew that she was going to take the lingerie industry by storm.

The only question early on, and it's one that was answered quickly: Would she be dipping her toes into the lingerie business or going on an all-out attack?

Sydney chose an all-out attack, and it's been a relentless barrage that hasn’t given the industry a chance to regroup. They're still several steps behind at this point, scrambling and trying to play catch-up.

Sydney Sweeney Isn’t Letting Up With SYRN Lingerie Push

Bottom line: they weren’t prepared for a force to burst on the scene with the old-school approach that she has taken to the marketing of her products.

She's selling out in hours and before anyone realizes what's taking place, she has more content, more promo material lapping the competition.

Her latest came on Thursday with the tagline "Do What Makes You Naked." Is she selling lingerie or trying to get us out of our clothes?

What Sydney is actually doing is putting on a marketing masterclass. That right there is how you announce your lingerie line's first comfy collection.

You need eyeballs on your product in order to sell it, and she knows how to go about getting them. There are no tricks or gimmicks.

This is giving the ball to Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl. It's not running a play until it gets stopped. It's running a play that can't be stopped.

Good luck keeping that comfy collection in stock when it goes live next week.