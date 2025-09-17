Preview For Sydney Sweeney's New Movie Will Mess With Your Brain, Proves She's Unstoppable: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney isn't slowing down, and has a new movie with a stacked cast coming out.

Sydney Sweeney's momentum remains high, and that includes the trailer for "The Housemaid" coming out.

Basic info:

Plot: THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous -- a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar

Director: Paul Feig

Release date: December 19, 2025

Rating: Not known right now, but I'm going to take an educated guess it's going to get a well-earned R rating.

Trailer released for Sydney Sweeney's new movie "The Housemaid."

It wasn't that long ago that the woke mob was attempting to cancel Sweeney for her American Eagle ad campaign.

Apparently, there are people in this country actually offended by an A-list star with a girl next door vibe wearing jeans. What a wild time to be alive.

Fortunately, Sweeney pushed through, never bent the knee, people rallied to show support and she's not continuing to crush it.

She's starring in the upcoming movie "Christy," and the first look at "The Housemaid" is also now here. I have to admit I have no idea what the source material is. What I can say is it looks like the film with Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar looks like it's going to be a wild……and dark ride.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you keeping score at home, below is a list of Sweeney's recent run:

American Eagle ad campaign becomes the talk of America

"Echo Valley" released on Apple TV+

"Americana" released in August

"Eden" is now out

"Christy" hits theaters in November

"The Housemaid" hits theaters in December

Woke snowflakes really thought she could be canceled. In reality, she has multiple major projects dropping one after another, and is more famous now than she ever has been before.

There's definitely a lesson there to be learned.

As for "The Housemaid," I think it's very clear from the preview that it's going to be a dark and mysterious thriller about whatever secrets are being concealed in the house.

It's pretty cool to see Sweeney join forces with Brandon Sklenar. He was great in "1923," and is also on his own path to becoming a major star.

Throw in Seyfried, and you have one hell of a lethal trio.

I'll have to put "The Housemaid" in the lineup for my fiancée and myself. Looks like it will definitely be worth checking out as Sweeney's unstoppable rise continues. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.