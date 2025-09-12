Sydney Sweeney Looks Completely Unrecognizable In New Movie Preview, Fans Will Be Looking Twice: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney might have people doing a double-take after the trailer for "Christy" dropped.

Basic info:

Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Coleman Pedigo, Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry and Jess Gabor

Director: David Michôd

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time

Sydney Sweeney stars in "Christy" trailer.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated movie dropped Thursday, and fans of Sweeney's work might be in for a huge change of pace when they see the star actress as boxer Christy Martin.

She looks nothing like fans have seen over the years. There's a different level of rawness and intensity……and a clear physical transformation into an elite fighter.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Sydney Sweeney when in her vibe mode:

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin:

Not exactly the same! It looks like she packed on some serious muscle to play Martin, and it comes across in obvious ways on screen.

We're definitely not in "Anyone but You" territory anymore. It appears Sweeney is award hunting with "Christy," and she just might get it if the movie lives up to the hype.

At the very least, she's putting an unreal amount of range on display.

You can catch "Christy" in theaters starting November 7th. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.