Sydney Sweeney Has Internet Buzzing With Epic Skydiving Video: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney's awesome run isn't slowing down.

The "Euphoria" actress appears to have become America's unquestioned sweetheart after taking a blowtorch to the woke mob.

They tried to ruin her over her American Eagle ad campaign, and she responded with an overwhelming victory in the name of sanity.

We'll chalk it up to a clear win for the good guys.

Sydney Sweeney drops skydiving video.

What do you do when you're winning? You keep the momentum high and keep your foot on the pedal.

That's exactly what Sweeney did this week.

The popular actress dropped a video of herself tandem skydiving, and she was all smiles as gravity pulled her back down to Earth.

Sweeney's fans were quick to weigh in with their reactions to the video:

The love of my life skydiving

Awesome Syd

GO SYDDDDD

You are the coolest person ever

You’re the coolest 😍😍

The amount of faith you have in that top is inspirational

Coolest person in this world who now even knows how to fly ❤️

Imagine hating on her when’s she’s just living her best life. ❤️

The generational run continues for Sydney Sweeney, and it's wildly entertaining to watch. I hope all the woke, liberal losers are seething with rage that she's not paying them any attention.

You come at the throne, you best not miss. The outrage squad came for Sweeney, and wasn't even able to land a punch.

She's now more popular and likable than ever before. What doesn't take you out only makes you stronger.

