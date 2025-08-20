Sydney Sweeney Has Internet Buzzing With Epic Skydiving Video: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney simply can't stop winning after crushing the woke mob.

Sydney Sweeney's awesome run isn't slowing down.

The "Euphoria" actress appears to have become America's unquestioned sweetheart after taking a blowtorch to the woke mob.

They tried to ruin her over her American Eagle ad campaign, and she responded with an overwhelming victory in the name of sanity.

We'll chalk it up to a clear win for the good guys.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney is more popular than ever after surviving a cancellation attempt. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney drops skydiving video.

What do you do when you're winning? You keep the momentum high and keep your foot on the pedal.

That's exactly what Sweeney did this week.

The popular actress dropped a video of herself tandem skydiving, and she was all smiles as gravity pulled her back down to Earth.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sweeney's fans were quick to weigh in with their reactions to the video:

  • The love of my life skydiving
  • Awesome Syd
  • GO SYDDDDD
  • You are the coolest person ever
  • You’re the coolest 😍😍
  • The amount of faith you have in that top is inspirational
  • Coolest person in this world who now even knows how to fly ❤️
  • Imagine hating on her when’s she’s just living her best life. ❤️
Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney is going viral with an impressive skydiving video. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The generational run continues for Sydney Sweeney, and it's wildly entertaining to watch. I hope all the woke, liberal losers are seething with rage that she's not paying them any attention.

You come at the throne, you best not miss. The outrage squad came for Sweeney, and wasn't even able to land a punch.

She's now more popular and likable than ever before. What doesn't take you out only makes you stronger.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

What do you think of Sweeney not slowing down? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

