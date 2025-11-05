Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Goodyears, Nancy Mace Airport Video & Mamdani's New York Already Looks Different!

Also, Kathy Griffin checks in at 65 with something that'll burn your eyeballs

Happy Hump day to all, even the lunatic commie in NYC! We don't discriminate on Hump Days around here. Well, we do, but we'll just take it a little easier on you today.

You're welcome!

What a way to start November, huh? Here I was thinking we were in good shape, and then BAM – the Libs mop the floor with us last night. Sad. Tough way to start a new month. The vibes aren't great at the moment.

But, we don't sulk. We pick ourselves up, dust our asses off, and power through, because that's what patriots do. Let's power through.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Sydney Sweeney shows off the Goodyears and revs engines along the way.

What else? I've got Kathy Griffin in a red bikini … if you're into that sort of thing … Nancy Mace spent the weekend with Arch Manning('s mom), and we had an ELITE start to MACtion last night.

God, what a time of year. What a beautiful time of year.

Grab you a to-go drink from Mamdani's socialist New York City as you hit the road, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Any readers in NYC today? What's the pulse?

So, like I said, last night was a bloodbath for Big R Republicans. Sometimes, as Pedro once said, you have to tip your hat and call them your daddy.

The Libs bested us. I'm not gonna sit here and sugarcoat it. New York City is now under communist control. California is already throwing a redistricting party. The new Virginia AG fantasizes about murdering GOP lawmakers. New Jersey is still blue, despite some thinking she'd turn red.

Not good. It was a tough day. Credit where it's due, the Dems mopped the floor with us.

Do we have ANY readers in New York City? I'm skeptical, but perhaps we do. I'd love to hear from you. I NEED to know what it's like to be boots on the ground there right now. I live in a bubble. I'm in Florida. We didn't know COVID was going on in 2020, and we're still living pretty fat and happy today.

Is this Mamdani lunatic really about to take over? I assume he's full of crap on most things he says – he is a politician after all – but I'm interested to see how it plays out.

My wife's uncle was the mayor of my town for two years. Didn't really ever notice. I assume taking over New York City is a bit different. Different worlds. Let me know!

The good news? We've gotten some A+ reaction out of the internet from it:

What a night of Tuesday sports!

That's the good stuff. We laugh through the pain, America. It's all we have now. Thank God I live in Florida. We're going from Ron DeSantis to Byron Donalds. We're set for a while.

For those of you coming in, act right. We don't do masks. We don't do nonsense. We do … do … guns. Also, if you're moving down here and intend to vote next year, your ass better be a ‘yes’ on abolishing property taxes! Don't screw this up.

OK, let's leave socialist New York City and head back to the world of sports, where we got an all-timer last night.

And by that, I mean one women's basketball team was at one point trailing 72-0, while the fellas over on the MACtion side started the 2025 slate STRONG:

Kathy turns 65, Sid the Kid revs us up & Nance!

Amazing. What a NIGHT. For those wondering, we've got another doubleheader TONIGHT. Kent State-Ball State, and Northern Illinois-Toledo. Don't know what the spreads are. Don't know what the lines are. Don't care.

It's MACtion. We hammer overs here. We respect #MACtion. No number is safe on a Wednesday in November.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a big Hump Day night. First up? Happy humping, from Kathy Griffin!

Honestly? Didn't think Kathy had that sort of fastball at 65, but it's where we are right now. Just kidding! She's the worst.

Horrifying. One last Halloween scare before we officially transition into the holiday season. Didn't see it coming. And now, I can't un-see it. Wish I could, but I can't. It's burned into my brain forever, much like when she disgustingly held up a severed Trump head years ago.

Remember that? Little did we know that was just the start of what's today known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

We've come a long way.

Next? Let's check in with Nancy Mace, who hasn't come to class in a while but appears to be holding up just fine as the government shutdown continues (ANYONE notice yet?):

Couple things …

1. Nancy and Arch's mom? Ok! Didn't see that one coming.

2. Arch's mom? Ellen Heidingsfelder. She's a Louisiana lawyer. Who knew? Unlike Kathy, she actually does have a fastball.

3. Did you know that Nancy is currently waging war against the Charleston Airport cops? Me neither! They claim she mistreated them last month when they showed up to TSA a little late.

"During the entire escort, Rep. Mace was talking loudly, using profanity at times for others to hear," the report said.

"Mace started cursing and stated that this is no way to treat a f---ing United States Representative. She also stated that she was tired of the police being incompetent."

Not great! Nancy has said it's all BS and released an 18-minute security video that pretty much just shows her walking from arrivals to her gate, with little to no interaction with anyone, including security.

Pretty boring stuff. I think I may side with Nancy on this one. The witch hunt is ON for the next Governor of South Carolina! We stand with Nancy Mace.

OK, that's it for today. Decent Hump Day. Not our best, but, to be fair, there really wasn't much to work with today. I tried.

Here's Sydney Sweeney sunbathing to make up for it.

See you tomorrow.

