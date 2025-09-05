Sydney Sweeney Gets Stuffed Into An Unreal Dress For 'Christy' Toronto Movie Premiere

Can Sweeney save American Eagle and get an Oscar nomination?

Sydney Sweeney has done it again.

The 27-year-old actress is in Toronto today for the world premiere of her latest project, Christy, a biopic where Sweeney plays the role of boxer Christy Martin.

All indications are that Sweeney's going to turn this one into a possible Oscar nomination. Gossip sites are officially buzzing.

The movie chronicles Martin's rise from being a coal miner's daughter, to earning a college basketball scholarship to Martin entering "Toughman" contests which eventually led to a boxing career.

The movie will be released in the U.S. on November 7.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," Sweeney told W Magazine in June. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

"My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god," she added.

"But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

Are we looking at the first woman in pop culture history to save a clothing brand — American Eagle's stock is on fire since Sweeney's ad campaign went live in July — and gain an Oscar nomination in the same 12-month period?

Don't bet against it.