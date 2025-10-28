Sydney Sweeney Reveals Serious Injury Suffered Filming Boxing Movie, Proves Real Grit: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney got banged up while filming her new movie "Christy."

The Hollywood superstar and American Eagle model plays legendary female boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming film.

It hits theaters November 7th, and there's some significant buzz that Sweeney and the movie could rack up some awards.

In order to take a movie to the next level, you have to be willing to sacrifice and go the extra mile. It sounds like that's exactly what the "Euphoria" star did while filming.

Sydney Sweeney suffered concussion filming boxing scene in "Christy."

Sweeney spoke with WFAN on Monday about the physical lengths she went to make "Christy" as realistic as possible, and it involved taking some legit hits to her body.

"When you see us hitting each other, we're actually connecting, and there's some bloody noises. I got a concussion. It was full-force," Sweeney explained during the interview.

She continued, "I didn't have any time to be out. We're on a tight budget and a tight timeline. I remember my friend [inaudible] icing me. I had ice baths. It was wild."

You can listen to her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Respect. Major respect to Sydney Sweeney for *checks notes* getting a concussion and shaking it off *checks notes again to make sure* an ice bath. I'm not a doctor, but you might need a little more rest than just an ice bath.

I say that as someone who has been hospitalized four different times for head injuries. My brain has been banged around multiple times, and those are just the ones I had to actually go in for to seek medical attention. Stories for another time.

If the actresses in "Christy" were legit drawing blood and handing out concussions during filming, then something tells me viewers are going to be in for a crazy time when it premieres.

At the very least, Sweeney checked the box of pulling off the physical transformation into a pro boxing legend.

She's borderline unrecognizable in the role.

Glad to see Sweeney is all good now and absolutely crushing it in life. Send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.