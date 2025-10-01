Success Of Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Campaign Will Enrage Woke Losers

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign outraged woke snowflakes, but was a massive success for the company

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign was a massive success for the company.

The "Euphoria" actress had woke losers melting down after launching an ad campaign with the apparel company featuring a dad joke about "genes" and "jeans."

Everyone with an IQ above room temperature understood the joke and point of the ad campaign. Normal people weren't enraged at all. In fact, I'm guessing your average American male was all about it, but that didn't stop the snowflakes from imploding.

American Eagle's Sydney Sweeney campaign was an epic success.

American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein spoke with the Wall Street Journal for a piece released Tuesday, and revealed the campaign was a smashing success by all metrics.

Specifically, it brought AE a million new customers between July and September, and the company isn't slowing down at all.

She is slated to stick with the company through at least the end of the year, and her signature jeans will be restocked by November, according to the WSJ profile.

"You can’t run from fear. We stand behind what we did," Schottenstein told the publication.

I believe we can chalk this up to a massive loss for the wokesters out there. They kicked and screamed because a woman with a girl-next-door vibe wore jeans and made a joke.

They attempted to ruin her career, compared the campaign to Nazi messaging and threw the full force of the mob at the star actress.

Sweeney didn't back down, the company never apologized, and sane people rallied to her defense. Now, we have a clear winner, and it's not something that should surprise anyone.

A million new customers over the course of three months is big time. That's a sign people were more than eager to not just push back online, but also were interested in supporting Sweeney and the product.

It's also a great reminder that there's no reason to bend the knee. Hold the line and success will come.

Sweeney also has several major projects in the works. Her star is brighter than it's ever been, and it's only onward and upward from here. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.