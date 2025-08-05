Dr. Phil Calls Woke Left's Holocaust-Sydney Sweeney Analogies 'Insulting'

The Woke Left has turned Dr. Phil McGraw into a Sydney Sweeney defender.

This week, McGraw criticized liberals for "trivializing mass murder and Hitler’s Final Solution" by comparing Sweeney's new American Eagle jeans ad to "Nazi propaganda."

"The woke Left is again jumping at the opportunity to shame and cancel everyone and everything that rubs them the wrong way. Don’t miss a chance," he said on his podcast. "Instead of having a cancel culture, a civilized conversation, they’re screaming at their social media feeds, comparing the ad to Nazi Germany."

For background, left-leaning journalists and influencers claim that by promoting Sweeney's "great genes" – a play on the word "jeans" – American Eagle is upholding the same eugenics-based message as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

An MSNBC article stated that "Sydney Sweeney's ad shows an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness." ESPN contributor David Dennis Jr. called the ad "mortifying."

We wish we were joking. We aren't.

In reality, people on the left are only upset with the ad because an attractive white woman with blonde hair made it on the cover of an ad in 2025. And to which Donald Trump and any other target of the left can attest, the Woke liken anything they don't like to Hitler and the Nazis.

"I have to say these Holocaust analogies are insulting. They’re insulting. The Holocaust was one of the greatest travesties in human history," Dr. Phil continued.

"How dare you trivialize mass murder and Hitler’s Final Solution to a blue jean commercial? What the hell are you thinking? I get it. You don’t like the play on words. Words can be dangerous, but not as dangerous as being ignorant. Not as dangerous as being overreactive. The hell are you thinking?"

If shaming fans of pretty women is the Left’s new strategy, the Right will win the culture war.