Woke Attempts To Cancel Sydney Sweeney Fail As American Eagle Stock Pushes Forward

Sydney Sweeney might prove to be bulletproof in the face of woke criticism.

Unless you've been living under a rock without internet connection, you're aware of what's happening with Sweeney.

The popular actress and OutKick fan favorite teamed up with American Eagle for a new ad campaign. It's marketing 101.

Put a traditionally attractive woman on the screen, have her push a little sex appeal, throw in a classic American car and let the audience take it from there.

It couldn't be simpler if you tried. Yet, the woke monsters trying to burn down everything we love are furious. Why? Because one ad - that has seemingly disappeared - made a dad joke about genes and jeans.

American Eagle stock continues to push forward amid Sydney Sweeney controversy.

It's been fascinating to see the reactions to the situation. People with a brain - such as those of us here at OutKick - see the ad for what it is. A return to old school thinking and viral marketing.

Woke idiots think it's secret Nazi messaging. Which side is winning? Well, if the market is an indication, the wokes are down badly.

There were whispers of the Sweeney campaign starting July 22, and American Eagle stock closed at $10.19 that day.

The campaign formally rolled out July 22, and the stock closed at $10.82 last Wednesday. It's now sitting at $11.74 as of publication.

That's more than a 15% increase since Tuesday. It's also up more than 22% from the closing price of $9.62 on June 30.

Now, it's still down significantly over the past 12 months as American Eagle attempts to inject life, but there's no question there's been a *VERY* visible bump on the stock chart since teaming up with Sweeney.

While there's time for things to change, it's clear that people attempting to crush Sweeney and American Eagle aren't winning. At the least, they're not winning in the market. The bump has held since word first got out last week.

That's a win for common sense and people who live in the real world.

Hopefully, AE and Sweeney push forward as a big middle finger to all the people who have lost their minds and think the campaign is a secret pro-eugenics/pro-Nazi message. Complete insanity, and we can't give an inch to those losers. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.