American Eagle Drops New Sydney Sweeney Photos, Slaps Around The Woke Mob

American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney are running it back with more ad promos.

American Eagle continues to cook up content with Sydney Sweeney, and we all know woke snowflakes won't be happy.

The talented actress and Hollywood sex symbol teamed up with American Eagle in summer 2025 for an extensive ad campaign for jeans.

Seems like a pretty straightforward and logical decision on AE's part. Sweeney is a star. She has a massive following. Why not team up?

Well, the situation blew up into a national news story when the wokes flipped out about Sweeney's dad joke about jeans/genes.

American Eagle doubles down on Sydney Sweeney ad campaign.

The attempts to cancel Sweeney failed in spectacular fashion as customers flooded in with support for the "Euphoria" star and the apparel company.

What do you do when something's working?

Just like having an 11 at the blackjack table, you always double down.

That's exactly what American Eagle did Wednesday when it released a fresh campaign with the Hollywood star.

You can check out the newly released photos promoting not jeans, but shorts! The warm weather is right around the corner, after all.

Props to American Eagle for not caving to the woke snowflakes in 2025 when the outrage started, and for continuing to work with Sweeney.

The 28-year-old actress is on an insane run. Her new movie "The Housemaid" was a monster success at the box office, and she also recently launched her lingerie brand SYRN.

Now, she's running it back with American Eagle. Something tells me she has a very healthy bank account these days.

What do you think about Sweeney beating the cancellation attempts and continuing to work with American Eagle? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.