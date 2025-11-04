Sydney Sweeney Crushes Woke Losers With Just A Few Words After Jeans Backlash

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign enraged wokesters because they hate successful people.

Sydney Sweeney isn't wasting her energy worrying about woke losers.

The "Euphoria" star turned A-list sex symbol and icon sparked massive outrage from the woke mob when she teamed up with American Eagle.

The problem?

She made a dad joke about genes and jeans. Well, that's what the wokesters claimed, but the reality is much simpler. They hate her because she's an attractive all-American woman. They hate what they envy.

Fortunately, common sense won the day, people rallied behind Sweeney and her career continues to be unstoppable.

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is on an unstoppable run after crushing the wokesters trying to cancel her. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney responds to American Eagle backlash.

If anyone thought Sydney Sweeney was planning on apologizing for taking the world by storm, I can promise that's not happening.

In fact, she doesn't seem interested in giving losers the time of day or doing any groveling.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," Sweeney told GQ when addressing the absurd and unhinged backlash.

The talented actress also said it was "surreal" for President Donald Trump to weigh in with his support for the "Anyone but You" star.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Christy" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad campaign took the country by storm. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sweeney also made it clear she didn't really pay attention to all the noise because she was too busy working. Not a bad strategy to block out the noise.

"I don’t think…. It’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it," Sweeney further explained when discussing the support she received and the situation as a whole.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney isn't apologizing to the woke mob for her American Eagle ad campaign. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has turned into a wildly successful actress, and her career will only continue to go up from here. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

The people who hate her are always going to hate her. There's nothing the Hollywood sensation can do about that fact. Bending the knee won't do anything to boost Sweeney's profile (not that she needs any help in that department, of course).

She did a jeans campaign that was funny and awesome. What's to apologize for? Clearly, it was a success. In fact, it was such a home run that the company revealed it brought in a million new customers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney simply can't stop winning. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

What do you think about Sweeney's ad campaign and reaction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.