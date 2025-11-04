Sydney Sweeney Crushes Woke Losers With Just A Few Words After Jeans Backlash

Sydney Sweeney isn't wasting her energy worrying about woke losers.

The "Euphoria" star turned A-list sex symbol and icon sparked massive outrage from the woke mob when she teamed up with American Eagle.

The problem?

She made a dad joke about genes and jeans. Well, that's what the wokesters claimed, but the reality is much simpler. They hate her because she's an attractive all-American woman. They hate what they envy.

Fortunately, common sense won the day, people rallied behind Sweeney and her career continues to be unstoppable.

Sydney Sweeney responds to American Eagle backlash.

If anyone thought Sydney Sweeney was planning on apologizing for taking the world by storm, I can promise that's not happening.

In fact, she doesn't seem interested in giving losers the time of day or doing any groveling.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," Sweeney told GQ when addressing the absurd and unhinged backlash.

The talented actress also said it was "surreal" for President Donald Trump to weigh in with his support for the "Anyone but You" star.

Sweeney also made it clear she didn't really pay attention to all the noise because she was too busy working. Not a bad strategy to block out the noise.

"I don’t think…. It’s not that I didn’t have that feeling, but I wasn’t thinking of it like that, of any of it. I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it," Sweeney further explained when discussing the support she received and the situation as a whole.

Sydney Sweeney has turned into a wildly successful actress, and her career will only continue to go up from here. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

The people who hate her are always going to hate her. There's nothing the Hollywood sensation can do about that fact. Bending the knee won't do anything to boost Sweeney's profile (not that she needs any help in that department, of course).

She did a jeans campaign that was funny and awesome. What's to apologize for? Clearly, it was a success. In fact, it was such a home run that the company revealed it brought in a million new customers.

What do you think about Sweeney's ad campaign and reaction?