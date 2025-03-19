Steven Spielberg's Daughter Had Front Row Seat To Tracy Morgan Puking Episode

We're learning more about Tracy Morgan spewing his dinner on the Madison Square Garden hardwood, and it turns out that the woman sitting just a seat away is the daughter of Hollywood royalty.

Destry Allyn Spielberg is the daughter of — no points for guessing correctly — director Steven Spielberg the man behind classics like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Duel (have you ever seen Duel? It's awesome. It's a TV movie about a guy getting chased by a maniac behind the wheel of an old oil tanker. Go track down Duel).

She thought she was just going to sit courtside, maybe mug for the paparazzi a little bit, and watch the Knicks kick the crap out of the Miami Heat.

But then Tracy Morgan ate something that didn't agree with him and the rest is history.

The woman sitting near Morgan, who was understandably a bit disgusted, posted a photo of herself reacting to the incident on her Instagram story.

"I had a great time," she captioned the photo, per TMZ.

Look, no one wants to be next to someone who's puking all over the place. However, I hope Destry realizes she had a front-row seat to history.

I think Tracy Morgan's puking on the court might be the most famous vomiting incident of the last three decades. Maybe longer. The most famous one since President George HW Bush threw up on Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa.

I wasn't familiar with Destry Spielberg but now I am because she was a witness to history.

No longer is her claim to fame the fact that her dad directed two of the best alien movies ever (I prefer Close Encounters over ET). Now, she can wow dinner party crowds for the rest of her life by saying, "Remember when Tracy Morgan got food poisoning and ralphed all over the court? Yeah, I was the lady sitting next to him…"