Tracy Morgan Okay, Touts Knicks 1-0 Record When He Pukes On The Court

After a scary incident at the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, Tracy Morgan says he is doing a-oh-kay, and he also found quite the silver lining.

Which is hard to after ralphing all over the floor in front of a stadium full of people.

In case you missed it, Morgan — the man behind what is for my money, one of the most underrated recurring SNL characters, Brian Fellows, the host of Brian Fellow's Safari Planet — was sitting courtside at MSG, when he just unloaded a stomach full of his dinner all over the court.

This caused a delay, since Morgan's vomit had to be cleaned up and he had to wheeled out in a wheelchair.

Obviously, there was cause for concern, but Morgan hopped on social media the next day to let everyone know that it was just a bout with food poisoning.

"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan wrote on Instagram "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks"

Now, that is a real fan. I wouldn't be shocked if the next time we see Tracy Morgan courtside, he's ready to start jamming his finger down his throat. Just in case the Knicks need a little bit of good luck.

I think we can all relate to this. If you could help your favorite team win by puking on the field/rink/court, any real fan would do it.

If they were like, "Hey Matt, if you puke on the ice the Flyers will win the division," I'd be like, "Let's do it, someone get me some ipecac syrup."

And I would do this to win the division. I don't even want to say the lengths I'd go to for a Stanley Cup…

But I'm just happy to hear that Tracy Morgan — who has been through a lot over the last few years — is going to be okay, even if he has to find a new pregame restaurant to eat at.