Actor Tracy Morgan Pukes Courtside At MSG, Delays Knicks-Heat Clash

"30 Rock" star and comedian Tracy Morgan caused an unexpected delay during the third quarter of Monday’s Knicks-Heat showdown with a stomach-churning spectacle.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Tracy Morgan attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Courtside at MSG and seemingly under the weather, Morgan let it rain on the court with a generous amount of puking. 

Morgan needed a wheelchair to be rolled out of the marquee matchup.

Adding to the chaos, the 56-year-old was sporting a nosebleed, clutching a towel to his face as he rolled off the court. The game was paused for 10 minutes. Details on whether this was a medical issue or something else remain a mystery. 

A representative for MSG (via People) released a statement regarding Morgan:
"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," the rep shared.

Morgan is no stranger to health complications, having battled challenges before.

Tracy’s abrupt retching still surprised fans at Madison Square Garden. Social media lit up with pics of the wild moment, and fans lost it when Steve Schirripa — Bobby from "The Sopranos" — was caught witnessing Morgan’s courtside mishap.

New York held it down in Morgan’s absence, smoking the Heat 116-95.

Knicks guard Josh Hart, who tallied a triple-double, commented on Morgan's exit.

Hart said, "We hope everything's good with Tracy Morgan. Avid, lifetime Knick fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety."

Get Well, Tracy.

