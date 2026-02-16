Stephen King Hates It When You Call Progressives 'Lunatic Leftists'

I wonder where he got that idea from?

I have a confession to make: I've never been a big fan of Stephen King's work.

Even before I became politically aware and found out he was a massive lib, ol' Stevie never really did it for me.

With that being said, I really hate to see our good buddy King upset, and this weekend he was really in his feels.

King took to X (an app I'm surprised he still uses, to be honest) and voiced his displeasure about the negative connotations that come with being a "progressive."

Hey guys, Hezbollah would like it if you stopped labeling them as a "terrorist organization." They're not.

All jokes aside, King got absolutely ratioed on his post, with more than 29,000 comments and counting, most of which weren't exactly kind to our totally sane progressive writer.

Look, I really don't want to upset Mr. King any more than he already seems to be, but we have to call a spade a spade here.

Those same progressives are the ones who thought shutting down schools and mandating everyone take an experimental vaccine for what equated to a bad flu season was a good idea.

They also thought it was perfectly normal to start giving puberty blockers to children.

And, hey, aren't they also the ones who think it's their civic duty to obstruct federal agents from carrying out mass deportations? You know, something that the majority of the country voted for?

I could go on, but you get my point.

Again, I don't want Steve to be sad, but that sounds like the "lunatic left" to me.

OutKick didn't miss its opportunity to dunk on King, so feel free to comment on how you feel about him and his position on our Instagram post below.

But don't be TOO mean.

Like I said, he's had a pretty rough weekend.

Cheer up, Steve-o! A couple of BlueSky posts about how all Trump supporters are Nazis or how ICE is the modern-day gestapo, and you'll be feeling good as new again.