Lunatic Libs Launch Unhinged Campaign To Dox ICE Agents Using Dating App Pics

Yeah, this sounds like the kind of thing nutty liberal women would do...

I think it's safe to declare that anti-ICE hysteria has reached its apex.

In fact, I thought that a couple of days ago, but now it's official after lunatic liberal women started trying to dox agents using screenshots and pictures of genitals they collected from dating apps.

…No, you didn't misread that. It says what you think it said.

READ: STEPHEN A. SMITH CALLS OUT DEMOCRATS FOR CREATING UNNECESSARY ICE CONFRONTATIONS WITH SANCTUARY CITIES

But should we expect anything less? There's nothing worse than an ultra-liberal woman with too much time on her hands because it often ends up getting used in ways like this:

"I’m part of a group of about 20 or so women from MA doing this," user pretty lilthang posted on TikTok. "We have a private FB group of around 1K ppl, some of us go on dates & others help on the back end w/background checks, finding info, etc."

Do… do people like this know how much cool s--t you can do in your free time? Like, you can go to batting cages or catch a movie or read a book about things other than intersectionality.

Seriously, there are fun books out there about detectives and wizards. I think even wizard detectives.

READ: MINA KIMES PUTS HER INTOLERANCE ON DISPLAY WITH MINNESOTA SHOOTING COMMENTS

But imagine having a brain so riddled by left-wing propaganda that you spend your free time going on phony dates in hopes of doxxing — and putting in danger — someone who is out there serving their country, and trying to make sure people who should not be here are removed.

I can't.

But it's not like anyone's trying to compile a folder of screenshots of dating accounts that may or may not belong to ICE agents based on a hunch…

…what? Are you f--king kidding me?

I couldn't believe it, but I will concede: she fits the mold, doesn't she?

Does she realize that just because someone has traveled through your town, city, or state, it doesn't make them an ICE agent?

She may not be familiar with the concept — seeing as she's putting in all this work to create a folder of screenshots — but sometimes people travel for work, or they may just be passing through the airport.

READ: THE LEBRON JAMES OF ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS BUSTED BY TENNESSEE POLICE DASH-CAM VIDEO

ICE agents definitely are not using dating apps to kidnap women, either.

I know that's a weird thing to mention, since no one could be stupid enough to believe something like--

Oh boy.

Okay, well, they're for sure not trying to call in their gay friends as reinforcements to help collect d--k pics, though.

That would be completely insa--

I miss when liberal women were just really into hiking, eating granola, and not shaving their pits… actually, I think a lot of them are still into that last thing.

This is all absolutely nuts and dangerous. As DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, according to The New York Post, this could constitute a felony.

Additionally, assaults against ICE agents are up 1,300%, vehicular assaults are up 3,200%, and death threats are up a disturbing 8,000%.

It's a shame the left has broken these ladies' minds so badly. This is where they put all their time and energy.

If we could get these women to harness the energy and passion they have for collecting screenshots and d--k pics of guys they think might be ICE agents and use them on something constructive like space exploration, not only would we have a base on Mars right now, it'd be so advanced it'd probably have a convention center and a pro lacrosse team too.

But nope. Progressives have squandered every ounce of drive these women have into a dangerous, stupid pursuit that could land them in legal trouble or, worse, could end up with an ICE agent or their family killed because they've guzzled too much liberal Kool-Aid.

Sad.