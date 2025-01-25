Stephen A. Smith Decimates Dems During Bill Maher Appearance

Stephen A. Smith left Bill Maher's audience absolutely speechless as the longtime ESPN personality ripped into the Democratic Party and perfectly explained how and why Donald Trump won the Presidential election.

Smith's argument went on for more than 3 minutes, but it all came down to this simple principle: The Democrats didn't keep their promises and lost the trust of the American people.

"What voter out there can look at the Democratic Party and say, 'There's a voice for us, somebody who speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf,' They didn't do that and that's why their behinds are home, and that man is back in the White House," 57-year-old Smith continued during Friday night's appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

STEPHEN A. REGRETS VOTING FOR KAMALA

The First Take host went after everything and everyone within the Democratic Party - from Trump's immediate successes since being in Office to Smith's regret of voting for Kamala Harris this past November, something he says should never have happened in the first place.

"So Kamala Harris - who didn't resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn't even get to Iowa - suddenly is the Democrat nominee. Then you roll up at the convention in Chicago , and everybody's like 'She's a rockstar. How did that happen?' I voted for her. We end up feeling like damn fools. We fell for the okey doke as they say. If you had a primary, she would not have the Democratic nominee," said Smith.

Smith is just the latest Democrat that has said what was so obvious for so long, but many were too scared to admit - the Democrats ran an awful campaign and essentially sabotaged themselves.

TRUMP DELIVERS, REGARDLESS WHETHER PEOPLE LIKE HIM OR NOT

When the conversation later, of course, switched towards the negatives about current President Trump, Stephen A. said that the American people are just tired of being lied to.

"The man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts. The American people still say 'He's closer to normal than what we're seeing on the Left," Smith explained.

"He's doing what he said he was going to do. He promised you he was going to do these things, and he walked into the Office and that's exactly what he's doing," the longtime Democrat Smith continued.

What was especially interesting was that throughout his rants, the audience began to get louder and louder with their applause of what he was saying.

The big question is - will more Democrats continue to criticize and critique and perhaps even abandon their Party, after feeling like that's what Kamala and the DNC did to them?

