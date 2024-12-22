Stephen A. Smith Admits He Regrets Voting For Kamala Harris Before Going On Tired Tangent About Donald Trump

Stephen A. Smith has passed the point of frustration and has now reached the point of regret when it comes to backing the Democratic party.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's Presidential Election victory in November, the ESPN analyst began sharing his not-so-pro-Democrat thoughts by blasting the party's constant use of celebrities to "guilt" voters before ultimately telling Fox News' Sean Hannity that the election was nothing short of an "annihilation."

With the dust beginning to settle on the election and Trump being less than a month away from moving back into the White House for a second term, Smith is admitting legitimate regret for voting for Kamala Harris in November.

"I voted Democrat, and I got to tell you something right now, I don't like the fact that I did. I don't like what I'm seeing," Smith said on 'Life, LIberty & Levin' on Saturday.

Since Harris' defeat, the finger-pointing within the Democratic Party has been nonstop in an attempt to pin the blame on someone. The truth is that many are to blame for the disaster that unfolded, and Smith has grown tired of it all.

Smith told Levin he is "no longer interested in… listening to a bunch of fearmongering to tell us who we shouldn't vote for."



"Why don't you come up with a plan that tells us why we should vote for you?" Smith asked.

"We're not about America only, but being about America and prioritizing what's going on in this nation with the desolate and the disenfranchised and everybody else in between, and looking out for the best interests of what it is for America… that is not a crime for an American politician or commander in chief or senator or congressional figure to have that mentality."

"If Donald Trump, JD Vance, Byron Donalds, Marco Rubio, or a host of other Republican candidates coming down the pike, that's the kind of message that they're going to put forth, I'm down for it. I'm open-minded enough to make sure that they entertain that from a policy perspective. That's what I want for the American people. That's what I want for this nation."

Stephen A. Smith Shares Why He Didn't Vote For Donald Trump

While Smith explained that he's open to supporting the GOP if their policy decisions continue to align with his beliefs, he offered up the same old charade about why he didn't vote for Trump at this year's ballot box.

"What concerned me about Donald Trump, and the reason I voted against him and voted for Kamala Harris, was because I felt that he would be divisive. That he would create chaos because he demands such a level of loyalty and fealty to him. And that would take priority over governing our nation. That was my concern," Smith explained.

"It can't be just about fealty to him and loyalty to him. It has to be about getting the job done on behalf of what's in the best interests of the American people as opposed to yourself, and not engaging in the kind of juvenile tendencies, tweeting all the time and going after people who are really…irrelevant in the grand scheme of things."

Smith was worried about mean tweets.

It's nearly 2025, and some are still worried about what the President-Elect may post on a social media app that is not used by anywhere close to half of the U.S. population.

Smith is still a hot take artist when it comes to sports topics, but to his credit, his self-named podcast has turned into a platform where he can touch on more important topics, and he does so with authenticity, which is all anyone can ask for from a superstar talker like Smith.