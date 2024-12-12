Jill Biden Openly Mocking Kamala Harris Is The Best Thing She's Done In Four Years

One month after wearing a red MAGA dress and (allegedly) voting for Donald J. Trump in the election, Dr. Jill Biden is now openly mocking Kamala Harris as she gears up to exit the White House.

God, I love this storyline. Honestly, it's maybe my favorite thing to come out of an otherwise insufferable election season.

The Bidens just DESPISING Kamala Harris and the rest of their disgusting party after they stabbed Joe in the back over the summer is such a plot twist to 2024. What a movie we're in right now. Makes an episode of "24" seem tame.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! The First Lady making fun of the soon-to-be-former Vice President. Enjoy!

Jill Biden is burning one bridge at a time

I mean, I'm all in on this Dark Jill Biden era. If you're gonna go down, go down SWINGING. If I were in the Bidens' shoes, I'd burn every single bridge possible. I'd leave D.C. in shambles. When I left the White House, there would be nothing left but rubble.

I'd make Jan. 6 look like a TEA PARTY.

Especially if my own party stuck a knife in my back like they did Sleepy Joe. Jill was clearly more upset about that than Joe – mainly because she's not a billion and actually has her whits about her – and it's starting to show some five months later.

She hates Kamala Harris. She openly ignores her at every event – knowing the cameras are on them. She wore red on election day. She was all smiles with Trump last weekend in church.

And now, she's passive-aggressively mocking Kamala's failed campaign slogan.

Love this version of Dr. Jill. She keeps this up, and she may just earn herself a spot in Trump's White House!

You never know. She is a fan, after all.