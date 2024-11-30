Joe Biden Getting Absolutely Crushed For The White House's Tone-Deaf Christmas Tree

Nothing like a heartwarming story out of the White House as the Bidens limp off into the sunset still recovering from their stab wounds in the back.

Of course, that's not what we have here. Instead, we have a story of murder, neglect, and, frankly, some pretty questionable judgment.

Read the room for me one time, Joe and Dr. Jill!

Joe's wife, who has been pretty pissed since the Dems stabbed her husband in the back, spent the week getting the White House all decked out for Christmas one final time. With that, comes the White House Christmas tree, which came all the way from North Carolina this season.

Now, that's not all that weird, given that Carolina produces a billion trees a year. What does have the American people talking this morning is the fact the White House chose this particular tree, from this particular area, to cut down:

America seethes over another wild White House decision

Hilarious. God, I'm gonna miss the blissful ignorance out of the White House. It's been an honor to cover the past four years.

Obviously, Dr. Jill and Joe did absolutely nothing to help the Carolinas in the aftermath of Helene. It was a huge story.

"Where's the White House?"

"Has Joe Biden been to North Carolina yet?"

"They're giving more money to Ukraine than to their own people!"

Yeah, it wasn't great. You had people just stranded in the mountains for days on end, and 1600 Penn was SILENT. And now, three months later, Dr. Jill found the only tree left standing in a completely savaged tree farm, and CUT IT DOWN.

I mean, it's just not the optics you're looking for as you're putting the finishing touches on your legacy. Or, maybe the Bidens just don't care anymore because they were betrayed by their own party? Hell, I still say they both voted Trump earlier this month, so I absolutely wouldn't put this past Joe and Dr. Jill.

Anyway, a solid end to a great four years! America reacted accordingly: