Bill Maher Bluntly Addresses Speculation About Future Plans

Bill Maher wants people to know he's not leaving his hit HBO show.

Maher has been a solid voice of reason on the left for the past several years, and he's one of the few people willing to call out his own side. That's why some recent comments had people a bit shook.

Back in late 2024 after the election, Maher said he "may quit" because he had no interest in doing another Trump administration.

People ran with the comment, and he's now setting the record straight.

Bill Maher crushes retirement speculation.

Maher said the following during an interview on CNN when discussing his future plans and his now-viral comment about possibly quitting:

"I don’t know where this started about I’m getting rid of ‘Real Time.’ I — they’re going to have to drag me off of that show. What I was saying was that I didn’t want to do another Trump term. Not just because I don’t think it’s going to be possibly a great time for America. Maybe, again, not going to pre-hate anything, but because I’ve already done all the jokes about Donald Trump. I don't know what else to say about the guy, but, of course, he'll provide us with a lot of new material."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Maher staying in the game is good news for people who enjoy political debates. "Real Time" is an awesome show because he brings on guests who agree and disagree with him, and then they lob in a chaos grenade to get things going.

More speech is always the best option, and there's no question Maher is pro-free speech. Having healthy and fun debates is the entire premise of his show.

Plus, we all know the next four years are going to be a content goldmine.

I guess we can now put this issue to rest. Let me know what you think of Maher's decision to stick around at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.