Staged Picture Of Lib Congressman Fake-Crying Over Donald Trump Might Be The Most Pathetic Thing Ever

The Libs have managed to outdo themselves yet again!

The Dems are so beyond embarrassing at this point, it's almost impossible to declare something they do as ‘the most embarrassing thing ever.’ Seriously. The list is so unbelievably long, I don't even know if it's possible to narrow it down.

Remember when Chuck Schumer threw a Kraft single on a raw burger patty? That was ONE YEAR AGO! Can you believe it? One year! Happy anniversary, Chuck!

This year alone, they've done so many pathetic things, I've truly lost count. Is that wacko Hakeem Jeffries still yapping in Congress? My God. What a lunatic. See? They're just so sad.

Anyway, I have a new one to throw into the ring! A new contender for ‘most embarrassing thing ever done by a Lib.’ It probably won't win just based on the sheer volume of competition, but it's a gem nonetheless.

Let's all welcome Rep. Jimmy Gomez – from California, shockingly! – to OutKick. Jimbo here was seen crying like a toddler on the steps of Capitol Hill earlier this week because Donald Trump's spending bill passed.

I mean, what is this?

Cut the crap, Jimbo

What are we doing here? Seriously, this might just be the most beta thing I've ever seen a Dem do, and I once saw Mayor Pete take six months' paternity leave!

First off, let's get this out in the open: this is 10000% fake. Come on, Jimbo. This is virtue-signaling 101. I'm pretty sure they teach this on Day 1 of Lib Orientation. Don't bullshit a bullshitter.

You're not actually crying. You're not actually THIS upset over a piece of paper. Well, a lot of pieces of paper, but you know what I mean. Come on. You can't give me gravy and tell me it's jelly, cause gravy ain't sweet.

Shoutout to Jo Bennett! If you know, you know.

Anyway, beyond the fact that this is pure gaslighting, it's just pathetic. This is why the Dems lost. Right here. Look no further than this. A dude posing for a staged photo of him fake-crying on some steps because Donald Trump got his way? Beyond pathetic. Beyond sad.

That's the Democratic Party in a nutshell right now. And the best part is, this lunatic thinks this picture is gonna SLAP. He thinks it's gonna be the greatest thing ever. He thinks the whole country is gonna rally around him now.

But we're not. We don't care. We're adults. We don't cry over Donald Trump. We certainly don't virtue-signal on social media for the #clicks.

Cut the bullshit, Jimmy. We ain't buying it!