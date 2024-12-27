Squid Game 2 Is WILD, But Fans Are Divided On If It's Good Or Not

Squid Game IS BACK.

Netflix just released the highly anticipated Season 2 of one of the best shows in recent years Thursday in its entirety, but fans aren't quite sure how they feel about it. Myself included, as I only watched the first episode and am already confused about what's going on; but just like the original season, I absolutely love it so far… I think?

SQUID GAME IS ONE OF NETFLIX'S MOST WATCHED SHOWS

Personally, even though I watched the original season three times, I had no idea the new season was already coming out if it hadn't been for Netflix cutting off Mina Kimes during her NFL Christmas Day broadcast segment to play the trailer for the show. Sorry Mina, but priorities, right?

To its credit, Netflix once again released all seven episodes of Squid Game at once, allowing diehards to binge-watch it last night before many then went on social media to either praise or rip the show - with what seemed like 70% of viewers tweeting their approval of it.

Without giving any spoilers (because, as I mentioned, I've only watched the first episode), many of the characters from the original season return, as it's a continuation of the original story, and just like the debut episode in 2021, the first episode of Season 2 has plenty of "WTF" parts to it that will absolutely mess with your mind.

With the entire Squid Game Season 2 available, fans of the show essentially have until Sunday or Monday morning to watch it before being inundated with spoilers and missing out on being a part of the show's conversation at its peak.

