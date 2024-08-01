One Of The Best Shows On TV Gets Official Return Date

"Squid Game" officially has a return date.

The hit Netflix series out of South Korea took the TV world by storm when it premiered in 2021. It follows hundreds of contests invited to participate in a mysterious game for the promise of riches.

There's just one thing they didn't know. They'd be competing in games to the death, and only one winner would walk away alive.

Season one was absolutely insane, and fans have been desperate to find out when season two will arrive. They now have an answer.

"Squid Game" season two gets release date.

Netflix announced late Wednesday that season two of the South Korean show will premiere December 26th of this year.

That's not all Netflix announced. The streaming giant also revealed that the final season will premiere at some point in 2025.

We also even have some plot details.

We also even have some plot details. Lee Jung-jae, who plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun, will return for season two, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk released the following letter with the premiere announcement:

"It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone."

Revenge is on the menu after a wild and crazy first season. I like it. I like it a lot. If you haven't already watched season one, you have plenty of time to watch.

Just don't watch if you have a weak stomach or don't like shows with violence because "Squid Game" has a ton of it. There's also a great twist ending to season one.

Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.