Spinal Tap Sequel Gets September Release Date, So If You Need Me Then, You Know Where I'll Be

Even though it came out more than a decade before the planet was blessed with my birth, This Is Spinal Tap felt like a movie that had been engineered in a laboratory to appeal to me.

Even if you're not into comedy and/or heavy metal, it's such a well-done movie that you have to appreciate it, and even the involvement of insufferably woke Rob Reiner doesn't sully it.

In fact, I'll extend an olive branch: he's great in it.

As are the legendary trio of Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest and together they changed comedy.

So, considering I wasn't even a thought when the original film or even the 1992 concert film The Return of Spinal Tap was released, I was beyond excited to hear that Reiner, McKean, Shearer, and Guest were reuniting for one final turn as director Marty DiBergi, vocalist David St. Hubbins, bass player Derek Smalls, and lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel respectively.

Now, I have some new info about the film thanks to a new teaser trailer.

The 30-second spot features someone plugging into a Marshall JCM-800 amplifier and cranking everything to 11.

That is aside from the master volume which gets cranked all the way to ∞; fitting for the loudest band in the world.

After a quick power chord, we hear the iconic song "Stonehenge" from the first film and then we get an official title: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Not only is that title brilliant, making Stonehenge the Roman numeral "II" is *chef's kiss*.

The movie will be distributed by Bleecker Street, per Deadline, which also got distribution rights to the original film. The sequel will be released in theaters this September.

There are some massive cameos in store with the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood appearing in the film while Paul Shaffer and Fran Drescher — both of whom appeared in the original film — will have roles as well.

Alright, between this and F1 it's going to be a great summer of films that appeal to my interests…