New 'F1' Trailer Makes It Look Like The Movie Of The Summer

This is a big season for Formula 1. It's the series' 75th season, but it will also see the release of the new film starring Brad Pitt, creatively titled F1.

Given that Thursday in Australia (Wednesday evening for those of us here in the good ol US of A) was the first time F1 cars were on track for a race weekend in 2025, making it a perfect opportunity to release a new trailer for the flick which is produced by Hollywood titan Jerry Bruckheimer as well as Formula 1 great and current Ferrari driver (still feels weird to say that) Lewis Hamilton, and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

And let me tell you, this thing looks very cool.

In the movie, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making a return to F1 to partner with a young driver named Joshua "Noah" Pearce played by Damson Idris.

The two drive for a fictional F1 team called APXGP owned by Hayes' friend and former teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by the always-great Javier Bardem.

Alright, I've said it before, and I'll say it again: even if that movie ends up having the lamest, most boring story in all of movie history (which would be saying something), the racing sequences and glamour shots of F1 cars will make this movie worth the price of admission, especially if you can see it in IMAX, because not only would that be on a giant screen, this film was shot for IMAX.

Kosinski, as you may or may not be aware, directed Top Gun: Maverick which means if you want to do a movie with fast things, he's your guy.

In fact, Kosinski has previously talked about how techniques and technology developed and used on Top Gun: Maverick have been refined and implemented for shooting this film.

This is far from the first movie about F1. Rush is a great movie about the rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda that came out in 2013, while the film Grand Prix starring James Garner came out back in 1966.

Just last fall, Netflix released a series about late F1 legend Ayrton Senna, but F1 — which hits theaters on June 27 — will be one of the first depictions of the modern era of Formula 1.