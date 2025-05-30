Sorry Fellas, That's Not ESPN's Erin Dolan That You Are Direct Messaging With

In a "Welcome to the Internet in 2025" moment, ESPN betting analyst and host Erin Dolan finally had enough and wanted to alert all the desperate people out there that they were in fact never actually private messaging with her.

"Alright. Enough is enough," the sports betting analyst wrote on her Instastory on Wednesday night. "I would never reach out to anyone for money. I would never sell photos or videos. I would never speak to strangers on the phone. Despite turning off my DMs to not intake this nonsense, people still find a way to reach out letting me know these things are happening. I assure you, it’s not me."

DOLAN SAYS THE FAKE ACCOUNTS NEED TO STOP

It is WILD to me that people are still falling for these DM scams in today's modern age. Talk about zero self-awareness or having any sense of Social Media 101. I thought we left the "Nigerian Princess needs money" scam in the 2010s everyone? Manti Te'o was catfished all the way back in 2012 for crying out loud!

Dolan went on to say that she has only one social media account, which is even verified with a checkmark, and yet people are still confused. She also put the blame on AI and deepfakes for some of the reported interactions in which some people actually believe that Erin Dolan is randomly messaging them and asking them for money out of the blue.

Dolan is the latest female celebrity to issue a public statement about having phony social media accounts impersonating her, as golf influencer Paige Spiranac has previously called out the BS accounts as well.

IF A CELEBRITY OR MODEL IS DMING YOU… IT'S NOT THEM

"Paige was that really you playing me in a Scrabble word game," one clueless person asked.

"I got fake accounts playing Scrabble now," the 32-year-old golf queen responded. "This is getting insane. Please block and report all fake accounts. Thank you!"

Once again, sorry fellas, but just like Dolan, that is also not Spiranac DMing you… unless you are a professional athlete, who she previously said did slide into her DMs.

Odds are, if you are a person who believes that these celebrities are randomly messaging or interacting with you privately, that's precisely why your dating life may be in the pits to begin with.

