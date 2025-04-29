Paige Spiranac Talks Pro Athletes In Her DMs, Whether She's Dated Anyone Famous & Her Crush On PGA Tour Star

Paige Spirinac was an open book during the most recent episode of her new show, The SPINvitational, which appears on the streaming platform Kick.

She answered some misconceptions about herself, and a question I think we all had on our minds recently: what was she going to do next to grab the internet's attention after she left it speechless by gracefully getting stuffed into a bodysuit?

Well, here it is. Paigeviews is going to open up about her DMs. She's going to talk briefly about her dating life, then wrap it all up with a bow and reveal the PGA Tour star that she had a crush on back in college.

That's why there's only one Paige Spiranac. Haters claim she has one move and that's all there is, but that's only because they're not really paying attention.

She's been linked to pro athletes and famous people in the past, and while they are in her DMs, it's a misconception everyone has that she's dated any of them.

"Another misconception. That I date all these professional athletes. Um, never actually have been on a date with anyone famous," Paige said as she set the record straight. "I’ve had professional athletes or famous people slide in my DMs. But I’ve never dated anyone famous."

That's the dirty work of the clickbait headline writers.

Paige Spiranac reveals that she had a crush on a PGA Tour star back when they were in college together

"It’s funny because I’ll see all these headlines. There was one where I shot content with Bryson DeChambeau and then a headline said I was dating Bryson DeChambeau. Tom Brady was one of them, which was so crazy," she added.

This kind of connecting of the dots when there’s nothing there can make it difficult for Paige to do her job when she's trying to work with any pro golfers or male celebrities.

While she's never dated anyone famous, she has had a crush on a now professional athlete. A PGA Tour golfer that she went to college with.

"Fun fact though: I did go to school at SDSU with Xander Schauffele. We were on the golf team together and another fun fact is I had a crush on him, and he wanted nothing to do with me," Paige admitted.

"He met his now-wife Maya at SDSU, so it was meant to be. Didn’t work out for me in that way."

Losing out on a possible college romance with Xander Schauffele hasn’t held her back and neither has the severe social anxiety she pushes through with the help of her "alter-ego," who is the confident world's no. 1 golf influencer that you see on social media.

Paige keeps finding new ways to keep the internet on its toes. It's a skill she's learned to harness and one she's going to keep rolling with. The content, in all its forms, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

"I've become so comfortable with my body and I work really hard for my body too. I put a lot of effort into my diet and my workout, and I am proud of that work. So I might as well show it off while I can."