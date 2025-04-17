Paige Spiranac Gets Stuffed Into A Body Suit That Leaves The Internet Speechless, Strider Leg Day & Fat Bryce?

Does Mrs. Screencaps have an issue? Has her grow op grown too big?

As I mentioned in the first edition of the Screencaps newsletter that I warned you to sign up for, Mrs. Screencaps has expanded her grow op the point where we recently had to have a conversation over whether she went too big, too soon with this garden center.

This morning, I was told that her op had exploded to over 200 plants!!!!!

At the last count, she has 40 geraniums that will be moved outside on Mother's Day.

Monday night, I was told that I needed to see the petunias she's growing in the basement. I walked into the work room, and it was like being transported into a jungle. It was like I was in Costa Rica, minus the humidity.

Relax, the dehumidifier is set to 40%.

My question to you guys who have been down this path: Will she eventually ween herself off the grow op, or at least find a happy medium where she grows plants, but we dial it back to maybe 100 plants?

Is there a breaking point sign I should be watching for?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Friends on Facebook are starting to sniff around

I purposely didn't post what I was up to on Monday because Facebook is such a cesspool of negativity, but now word is starting to spread a little bit.

I'm mad at myself for not fully triggering Canadians with my golf course fight post commentary

The traffic for the fight post has been pretty good, but it just hasn't made it deep enough into the Canadian Lib world for the email inbox to light up. Lesson learned. If the Canadians, who always bite, aren't biting, you need to go at them even harder the next time.

— Chris B. sorta bit:

Just read your article on the Canadian golf fight. Like a lot of people have TDS, sounds like you have CDS. What’s your problem with Canada? Do you have Canadian derangement syndrome? Have you ever seen the YouTube videos on "why Canadians go mental in wars"? Don’t let the liberal snowflakes in Canada fool you. And don’t kid yourself, you’re full of them too.

Have a nice day.

— Peter tries to puff out his chest on me:

Hey Joe,

Does America have the internet ?

Justin is no longer our "Prime Minister "

He's not in the picture.

— Eric emailed, but he's just here to have fun:

I read somewhere that Canada will be requiring penalty boxes at every

hole on Canadian courses.

Kinsey:

I challenge you to send the fight post to your Lib Canadian friends & ask them what happened to Canada, a holier than thou country that is always lecturing Americans.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com



The Libs and their causes: A Screencaps reader reacts to the lunatics calling dogs ‘environmental villains’

— Great American Bo in Michigan writes:

Joe, congrats on going to the White House for the OSU Natty. A..it’s pretty badass, and B…how many times does anyone get to do that? Patriots fans probably got bored with Super Bowl parades.

It’s interesting to me that the current Mount Rushmore of lib-lib heroes are 1) a dude that allegedly murdered a CEO

2) a gangbanger from El Salvador

3) a kid who stabbed another kid at a track meet

4) a pro-Hamas agitator here on a student visa

And now..NOW..they want to come after my 12 year old yellow lab?

Brother it’s so freakin insane it broke my outrage meter. I literally don’t have any more F’s to give. It’s no wonder they are polling at 21%.

So it’s off with the news, politics in the crapper, and focus on baseball, NFL draft, and when will I actually be able to mow.

Gotta give props to Hegseth for taking out the trash (before I tune out). There’s a DEI epidemic in the military and they are going about rooting it out the right way. Pretty serious message sent to senior leaders.

At any rate it’s Ribeye Wednesday..delicious treat. God Bless America!

Are robot mowers allowed into the TNML?

— Don J. slides in with a question:

Commissioner,

Curious as to your thoughts and the Screencap community’s on these new robotic mowers. Is anyone in the TNML permitted to own and operate one and if there could be any sanctions or penalties from the league. Wondering what kind of job they do? Is it like a Rumba for your yard? Can you program it to mow stripes?



Congratulations on your invitation to the the White House. Exciting stuff. The Mrs and I are going in June for a tour there.



As always a big thank you for all you do!

Kinsey:

Thank you for the email, Don.

Look, the No. 1 goal of TNML is to take pride in property and community. If a league member thinks their yard looks good after a robot mower has done the job, then more power to them. I happen to like a clean, striped yard look compared to what the robot produces.

But, at the end of the day, the goal should be for society to tidy up — on Thursdays — so the weekends can be used for living the patio life.

Would you rather have some piece of shit with a junk yard living next to you or a robot mower keeping things tidy? Easy answer, right?

That's why the league will never ban members from having robot mowers.

BUY! BUY! BUY!

Update:

The ‘Grass’ polo is already out of stock in medium, XL & 3X.

We'll get more, I promise.

What did we learn here? If you want the first edition, you have to get your ass moving. This gear sells out fast.

How are you guys leveling ruts in your yard?

— Mark B. in northern California writes:

After years of fighting what was thought to be a never ending battle with my sprinkler system in the backyard, figured out there was a broken head from a tree root. Now that it's fixed the yard is getting water everywhere, instead of having random brown spots in mid-summer!



Yes, could have had someone come and fix it quickly but then the fun of digging in the mud is gone.



My question for the Screencaps "patrons" is how do the various ruts that were caused by lack of water get fixed in the yard without pulling up all the grass and re-leveling the yard?



If I begin this endeavor, should I just go full on and try to turn a portion of the backyard into a real grass putting green?



Seeking any feedback on both projects.

Kinsey:

I'm guessing many readers in the Midwest would throw down dirt and reseed the area in question. You should 100% turn it into a putting green & force Gavin Newsom to send his environmental goons after you.

When you don't want to trash your mower because it has a cherished Honda GCV engine

— Joseph M. in Elmira, NY shares how to fix this issue:

If you can stand one more mower email, you did good with a Honda GCV engine. Like everybody has been saying, they start 1st pull and go forever. Just change the oil and air filter and I only use No-E gas (no ethanol).

I bought a Troy-Bilt 21" push mower with a Honda GCV 160 in 2014. Last fall the deck finally rusted through. I didn't want to retire it. I found that a brand new deck was still available from SBD Outdoor / MTD Products, 305 Mansfield Ave, Shelby Ohio. (not sponsored)

It was $130 with free shipping.It was a simple job to swap the deck. About 8 or 9 bolts and 30 minuets. It looks like a new mower.

They list decks for other brands of mowers also. It might help someone else keep their Honda mowing.

I'm hoping to get another 10 years out of mine.

Kids & cellphones: What's your strategy?

— Scott in the OC checks in:

A little late of a response due vacation time. Our family rule is that no cell phone before high school. They have all complained but it has worked very well. They usually have iPads or other devices to text their friends before that. Then, when they get their phones, the hard rule is that they cannot have their phones in their rooms or the bathroom.

Plus, we really don’t let them on social media – maybe Facebook if the class recommends it for communication. But most classes have special apps for that anyway.

A Masters recap from Anonymous Masters Employee #1: Read this one closely for some interesting nuggets

— AME#1 writes:

What a ride! I didn’t get to see much of Rory and Bryson on Sunday but what I did get to watch was significant. Including both unbelievable fairway shots on 15 and 17 by Rory. Was pulling for Rory all along but even harder after I watched little Poppy sink the putt on #9 at the Par 3 tournament and jumped into Rory’s arms. I wanted a replay of that scene as he walked off 18 on Sunday. Mission accomplished.



One thing I noticed when I first came in 2023 were those outdated green Igloo coolers they had on the tee boxes for the players. I couldn’t figure out why they had stuck with those for so long when there were much better options available.

Well, lo and behold, this year I noticed a Yeti (#notsponsored) ike cooler on the tee boxes. I had a volunteer marshal go check one out to see who the manufacturer was. It wasn’t a Yeti, but something called PT Golf. Maybe a SC reader out there knows about them, I don’t. Anyway, we now have those green igloo coolers in the food service bays of the concession stand keeping the BBQ warm.



Visiting with patrons is always a blast. I mentioned the other day about the randomness of the ticket lottery. I had at least a half dozen people tell me this year they got their tickets their FIRST year in the ticket lottery. You want to secretly hate those people but they’re so nice you are happy for them.

Now, I’ve had patrons come through the concessions line that have been to the Masters 40+ and 50+ years and you can tell by all of the pins they have on them, but Sunday, I had a lady who voluntarily told me this was her 62ND MASTERS. She said she started coming as a little girl and even had met and visited with Bobby Jones back in the day.

She said the old timers had lots of stories to tell like that and wishes that ANGC would interview them and publish/catalog their stories. You would have never known it by looking at this woman though. Her clothing looked like she was going to a meeting at her church instead of a day at the Masters. Not any clothing with a Masters logo on it. No pins from decades ago, not even a hat.



The menu and prices are almost identical to the prior years (suck on that Coachella). The only difference was that the Miller Lite and Stella went up from $5 to $6 a cup. Trust me, it didn’t slow down any patrons. During rotations handling beverages such as tea, soda sports drinks & lemonade, I would ask the tea drinkers if they wanted an Arnold Palmer. 9 out of 10 would say yes as their eyes got bigger and said, "You can do that"? I don’t know why the Masters doesn’t offer them. There is a water fountain behind the 16 tee with a bronze plaque honoring Arnie with his Masters wins and iconic moments winning them.

It only makes sense. At least, at a minimum, put up a sign that says Arnold Palmers available upon request. I’m going to try running that suggestion up the Masters flagpole, let’s see if it gets any traction. Or…...this may get me fired.



Gnomes…….you hear about them one week out of the year. Masters week. They have become such a huge deal, the hue and cry from the employees was that they would be gone each day before employees were allowed to shop.

Well, the Masters braintrust fixed that.

This year, each employee has a gnome allocated for them and now gets one if they want it. Unbelievable that these things have morphed into this. And……it may get worse. I heard Sunday that the word on the street is that the gnome run may be coming to an end. They started in 2016 and they may be ending a 10-year run in 2026. Next year could be insane.



One last shout out to SC reader and TNML member Dan K from Mequon, WI. Son Tyler made it by the stand and I hope to see y’all again in the future. If you come, I’ll pour you a beer or make you an Arnold Palmer. We can hang out at the Par 3 tournament and check out the WAGs again. I’ve been home less than 36 hours and I’m already looking forward to next April and Masters 2026.



PS: JK, you are waaaaay behind. But, I understand, it’s not every day you get to go to the WH and celebrate a natty with your favorite team. All of us would do the same.

Best place you've sucked down a beer

— Michael D. says:

Joe, a few weeks ago people were sending in the best place they drank a beer. How does the 16th tee box on Saturday rank? Always a good time at the Masters.

Kinsey:

I guess one of those guys is Michael D. on Saturday at Augusta.

As someone who has sucked down a Crow's Nest in a chair under the big tree to the left of the green, I have to agree with Michael D. that it's truly special place to have a beer.

Advice needed: Screencaps reader is ready to go out on his own

— Shawn from Canby, OR writes:

Well, looks like this will be my last year in servitude to the state.

No more images of Mt. Hood from the courthouse.

Looking at going out on my own and starting a consulting business.

I'd appreciate ANY advice I could get from Screencaps.

Basically the nuts and bolts:

Type of business- sole proprietorship, S Corp?

How do I protect myself and property from liability?

Taxes, advice, really anything.

I know some of you are freaking over missing last week's newsletter…we'll get dialed in

— Shawn adds:

Holy Cow!

What a fox paw

Signed up for the Caps Newsletter twice. Nothing

Searched spam: Nothing

What gives?

Looked in trash: yeah, I deleted it

Guess I'll have to look at my emails a little more closely

FWIW: Liked it so far

The picture of that motley crew watching Dale Earnhardt reminded me of those images of the SAS in Africa during WWII

#######################

That is it for this LOADED Thursday edition. The sun is out, my rec team will get its first practice on a dry field and we have a ton of work to do. Plus, I have to mow this afternoon. Talk about a packed day. This one is LOADED.

Remember to get that mower on the turf before Easter weekend. Don't be the loser with five-inch grass where the eggs get lost in the lawn. Make it a nice fluffy bed for those expensive eggs.

Go have a great day!

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

