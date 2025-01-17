Did The Democrats Use An AI Photo Of Kamala Harris?

Nothing says "Thanks" like posting an unflattering image of someone, but this one is truly wild.

The official X account of the Democratic National Committee, @TheDemocrats, posted a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday that may have been AI. But we're not talking about the good kind of AI filter, but rather, one that shows her having a HUMONGOUS left arm. I'm talking like Dikembe Mutombo meets Andre The Giant wingspan.

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH KAMALA'S ARM THERE?

I mean just look at that thing! It's like a CVS receipt - it just keeps going and going and going.

It's unclear why the official account for the Democratic Party decided to use that photo. Maybe they're also upset that Kamala was essentially handed the Democratic Presidential nomination by skirting around the Primary process?

The Democrat's X post caption reads, "History made." Yes, history was sure made - with a colossal collapse from Harris and the Democrats in what turned out to be a massive Red Wave victory for Donald Trump, taking all 7 battleground states.

Social media had QUITE a time reacting to this one.

WHAT WILL KAMALA HARRIS' LEGACY BE?

It's unclear whether the photo of Kamala is actually AI or if they just used some sort of weird ass camera lense, but the fact remains the same - why post it in the first place? Is the DNC X account as incompetent as the current government? It seems so.

Meanwhile, the only thing that Kamala Harris has to be smiling about - amid a lackluster and failed disaster of a Vice Presidency and Presidential candidacy run - has to be the fact that she may be getting $20 million for an upcoming book deal. And that's regardless of whether anyone wants to read it or not.

