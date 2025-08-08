Sophie Cunningham's Mom Shows Sobbing WNBA Coach How To Properly Handle The Sex Toy Epidemic

Be more like the Cunnighams, folks. Trust me.

You either think the WNBA's dildo epidemic is funny, or you want people thrown into prison over it. At this point, those are the only two options. The only two camps to be in. America in a nutshell, folks.

Sane. Insane. Sophie Cunnignham? Very much sane. Once again, she's leading the way on #DildoGate and showing the Libs how to properly handle something.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve? Insane. Batshit crazy. She literally said yesterday that this has been going on for centuries and it needs to stop. Centuries! What does that even mean?

Was it happening in Athens during the inaugural Olympic Games in 1896? I guess it's possible, although certainly not plausible.

Anyway, back to sanity, and back to Sophie Cunningham. She's taken it all in stride, despite nearly being hit by one, and it appears the attitude runs in the family.

Apparently, Sophie's MOM has been texting her pregame messages every single night about #DildoGate:

Be more like Sophie Cunningham

"The thing is, my parents and my sister, they literally text me before every single game, saying things like, ‘Good luck,'" Cunningham said. "My mom, instead of my good luck text, she goes, 'Watch out for flying dildos tonight."

Amazing. This is the way, boys and girls. Be more like the Cunninghams, and less like insufferable, hyperbolic, dramatic, virtue-signaling Cheryl Reeve.

Do you want a family that laughs at dildo-throwing, or one that calls for hangings in the streets over it? Choose your fighter(s).

I, clearly, choose Sophie Cunnignham and the rest of her lovely family. Sophie's been an absolute force in this league all season, cracking skulls over Caitlin Clark, landing Arby's deals, and being easily the hottest player in the league.

Her Instagram game is elite. Her play on the court is elite (no clue if that's true, and I don't care). And her ability to laugh at something as trivial as throwing a dildo on a basketball court, and not make a federal case about it, is elite.

This is how you do #content in the WNBA. Take notes.