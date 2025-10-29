Sophie Cunningham Rattles Libs With Her Legs, Jen Sterger Dusts Off Her Old Costumes & Riley Vs. The Nutjobs!

Also, Tiff Ann was out in LA last night!

This is it. Last Hump Day of October. Halloween 48 hours away. World Series. Football. Scary movies. Fall weather.

It's all coming together right now. This is what we work so hard for in March and April. This is why we grind. For Hump Days like today. Mariah's almost thawed. I can feel it in my bones. Don't let her win, don't let her in.

We respect Halloween around here. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we stun the Libs on Good Morning America with Sophie Cunningham, and go from there.

What else? I've got FSU cowgirl Jenn Sterger dusting off an absolute classic before the big day, Nancy Mace shredding AOC, and Tiff Ann took in the Dodgers game last night and had a great time even though they got their teeth smashed in.

What a series, by the way. Baseball is on such a heater right now. What a comeback.

Grab you one final Hump Day pumpkin beer, and settle in for a Final-Wednesday-of-October 'Cap!

Jenn Sterger respects Halloween

I told you. She's COMING. Mariah is defrosting quicker and quicker each year. It's disgusting. We can't let it happen. She's two days away from posting her stupid little social media post at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 where she sings her insufferable song.

Happens every year. I'll probably write about it Saturday morning if it's a slow news day. We'll see.

For now, though, she's still frozen. Barely. We're hanging on by a thread. I ain't going down without a fight. I watched Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers last night. How's THAT for dedication? An awful movie in the franchise, but it still deserves respect. It's also one of Paul Rudd's first movies, believe it or not. Wild.

Anyway, I think I'll go Halloween: H20 tonight, and then I'll just have the original and the sequel left this Halloween season. I'm cutting it close, but I think I'll get it done.

Last Hump Day, we celebrated Scream Queen Danielle Harris in this class. Today, we'll welcome FSU Cowgirl Jenn Sterger to the table as she respects the best holiday of the year by dusting off a couple oldies that deserve to be in the Hall of Fame:

The Riley-AOC feud is a humdinger

YES! Welcome back to class, Jen! Nobody does Halloween like the FSU Cowgirl. Let's go ahead and rank these bad boys, because I can't think of anything more in this class's wheelhouse:

1. Princess Leia in the Gold Bikini (duh)

2. Velma (duh duh)

3. Cammy from Streetfighter (no idea who that is, but I am ALL in)

4. Baseball player (not quite as risque, but we respect that around here)

Hat's off to you, Jen. I cannot wait to see what you have in store for us this weekend. The morning after Halloween is our Super Bowl here at OutKick. Who's gonna bring their A-game this Friday night?

Stay tuned!

You know who just might? Nancy Damn Mace!

The nasty Jen, Tiff Ann in LA & Sophie on GMA!

Incredible. God, I love this country. The government is still shut down (nearly a month now, has ANYONE noticed?), and everyone is all backed up. People are just looking for a fight.

AOC is spending her vacation screaming at America, campaigning for that disgusting Lib in New York, and attacking Riley Gaines.

Nancy Mace is spending it by unearthing old tweets and shoving them right back in her face.

Trump is spending it by solving wars and embarking on yet another overseas trip, by the way. Just thought I'd point that out.

Choose your fighter(s), America.

OK, let's rapid-fire this final Hump Day of October into a big hump night. First? From hot Jen Sterger, to the disgusting Jen Welch!

I don't even know where to begin.

Quick, show of hands: who thinks AOC and Bernie and that nutbag Mamdani are "more Christ-like" than Riley Gaines? Anyone? Not saying they aren't (they're not), but come on! What are we even doing here? What an insane thing to say. Makes no sense.

Zip-tying kids? Huh?

Also, Riley doesn't attack trans people. She attacks trans dudes who beat the piss out of women in sports. The left never wants to clarify that, but I'll go ahead and do it for them. It's so unlike them to cherry-pick the facts, I know. Probably an honest mistake! What a hill to constantly die on.

And then we just get to the insult portion of this rant.

"Dumb bitch."

"Twat."

"Twat" (again!).

"Bottom-feeder Fox News" (We lead literally every single ratings category known to man).

"Fake Christians."

Imagine, just for a second, being THIS triggered by someone. It's amazing. This Jennifer Welch creature immediately goes to the top of Joe's Woke Bracket this spring, right? She HAS to. She's giving off prime Duke No. 1 seed vibes in this clip alone. She'd run the TABLE.

Next? From an insufferable Hollywood Lib to a hot Hollywood mom … let's see how Tiff Ann spent her Tuesday night:

Poor Tiff Ann. In the stands for a big Game 4, and the Dodgers got shellacked. What a series, though. I almost made it through all of Game 3, and by that I mean I fell asleep in the 10th. I watched the whole first game, though!

I said Blue Jays in 7 earlier this week, and I'm sticking with it. Maybe just stop pitching to Shohei altogether, and you'd get there. Just a thought.

OK, that's it for today. GREAT Hump Day. Let's finish strong with Sophie Cunnigham on GMA, selling some Arby's.

We have the meats!

