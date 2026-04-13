Sophie Cunningham Keeps Ripping Off Her Clothes For SI, Amanda Balionis Had A Big Masters & A Dumb Rory Debate

I mean, did we have fun this weekend, or WHAT? The Masters delivered, as always, even though CBS tried to ruin it.

Sure, watching the finish last night didn't exactly hit the same as it used to since I had two kids draped all over me during their post-dinner rush, but we still made it work. As a Scottie Scheffler +900 ticket holder, I was bummed. As a lover of #content, I was pleased with what Augusta gave us.

Again, CBS butchered it, but whatever. We'll get into it. It is what it is at this point. Still, it was unfathomable.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Sophie Cunningham dumps out even more SI Swimsuit content after resigning with Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Good for them, better for us.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, we'll dive into the final three shots from CBS, and this Artemis II astronaut seems … odd … to me. You'll see. What a moment.

OK, let's get this thing going. I've got yet another two-hour meeting this afternoon, which I'm thrilled about. You guys will see why soon enough.

Grab you some light European wine to celebrate Thomas Jefferson's 283rd birthday, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Thanks, CBS!

Didn't see a history lesson coming for our first post-Masters class, did you? Well, that's why we zig while others zag. Or something like that.

For those wondering — and that's approximately zero of you – Jefferson loved wine, but once said he was careful to never get tanked on it.

According to the American Prohibition Museum, he added that he could pound 3-4 glasses at dinner and still be completely sober.

Yeah, sure thing, Mr. President! Whatever you say, pal. The First Lady banned me from red wine years ago. Now, I'm only allowed to have it at weddings, and even then, it's a slippery little slope.

Anyway, that's your Ted Talk for today. Not sure it was much of a talk, but whenever an ex-president turns 283, we have to celebrate it.

OK, let's get this class going … by NOT celebrating CBS today after an abysmal showing during Sunday's final few minutes (4:07 mark, but I'm sure Augusta will take this video down soon because they are ruthless):

What a weekend of #content!

Just a stunning fumble by CBS. I was watching live, obviously, but the sound was down, and I had two kids using me as a rock climbing station. But, I was still watching … and waiting. And waiting. And waiting for them to show the ACTUAL GOLF BALL.

And they never did. I thought my TV glitched. Seriously. I couldn't believe what I was watching. How does CBS just lose the most important shot of the tournament?

It's even worse seeing it again today. CBS and Augusta have been partners forever. Dramatic Jim Nantz told us a billion times this weekend. They've had a longstanding partnership that's been pretty terrific.

But this was just inexcusable. NOBODY knew where Rory's ball was. The camera operators had no clue, Jim Nantz had no clue, although he ventured a guess that it was somewhere "around" the green.

Dottie Pepper said the "8 iron" was on the way. Trevor Immelman noted that it sounded "solid." It was a full 90 seconds until we FINALLY saw one single golf ball in the bunker. Again, just stunning.

Of course, to top it all off, they then showed us Rory's ass instead of the actual putt going in. You had no clue he made it from that angle. None. Again, CBS has been a broadcast partner for 70 years. The LONGEST-RUNNING partnership in sports! And they completely ruined the final 10 minutes.

Amazing.

OK, let's get to the #content!

Sophie, Artemis & this Rory debate is one of the dumber things we've done as a country

Solid weekend, everyone. You guys are GRINDING right now. The content is flowing. The Masters is over, and the NFL Draft is on deck. We're two weeks out.

A couple thoughts …

1. Amanda Balionis had a dominant weekend. Good to see her perform under pressure.

2. Busch Light Apple is BACK. Remember a few years ago when they replaced apple with peach, and I immediately said it was the dumbest decision in the history of beer? And then everyone hated it so much they reversed course? Weird.

3. The Masters' no-phone policy is one that I would like every major sporting event to adopt. It's beautiful. It's perfect.

4. I've never seen someone go when Haotong Li went yesterday on 13. Of course, I had to see it all on Twitter because CBS didn't show one shot. Not ONE. He had 10.

OK, let's rapid-fire this big Monday class into an even bigger Monday night. First up? The "Did Rory have an unfair advantage" storyline that manifested itself this weekend was among the dumber things I've ever seen happen on social media:

I can't believe I sat through that this morning. I'm so sorry I just made you guys do the same. Just horrible.

So, this whole narrative started this weekend, and Rory gave it life yesterday after winning. Clearly, as you just saw, folks have no idea how Augusta works. You win, you're in for life. You can play it whenever, for the most part. That's not an unfair advantage. That's a perk. That's one of your rewards for being a Masters champion.

Scottie Scheffler could've played Augusta along with Rory the past month. Jordan Spieth could've played. Sergio could've played, and then maybe he wouldn't have made an ass out of himself on Sunday.

There were dozens of Masters champions in the field this weekend. Rory used his new membership to his advantage. This narrative is just beyond silly.

Also, Stephen A. acting like blowing a six-shot lead … on SATURDAY … was an impressive feat is equally dumb to watch/listen to. What are we doing here? It's AUGUSTA. Rory ain't the first to blow a lead. He won't be the last. The other players in the field were pretty good, you know.

Speaking of things that started to crumble under the pressure, let's check in with the Artemis II crew now that they're back on Earth!

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! No clue what happened here, but it certainly doesn't douse the flames on the whole "NASA faked the moon landing" thing.

The conspiracy theorists are still convinced that we A) never walked on the moon, B) never went to the moon this time around, C) Christina Koch was fed her lines via earpiece.

Of course, none of that is actually true, right?

… Right?

Allllllllllllllllllrighty then! Moving on!

… To Sophie Cunningham, who just signed a new deal with the Indiana Fever to return as Caitlin Clark's bodyguard. Can't wait.

Sophie, how'd you celebrate?!

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did Rory get an unfair advantage? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.