Sophie Cunningham Had A White-Hot SI Swimsuit Debut, Kay Adams Is On Bikini Time & MLB's Violent Night

We've got major NFL drama happening on our second Hump Day of April? I mean, come on! The script-writers outdid themselves on this one. My hat is OFF to them. Well done.

And hey! We're not in the middle of WWIII today! That's always a bonus. The panicans were wrong again. Weird. How many times have they said we're on the cusp of WWIII at this point, only to be literally dead wrong every single time? It's almost like Trump has a playbook.

If you've even halfway paid attention over the past decade or so, you knew exactly what Power Plant Day was going to be.

The First Lady, who is wonderfully ignorant of all things serious in the world, goes, "You didn't tell me we were on the brink of WWIII today!" while we were brushing our teeth before bed.

"What do you mean?" I asked.

"Some lady on TikTok said she was ‘shaking’ because she was so scared of what Trump was going to do."

"That was the point, babe. That's always the point. Every single time. Now, let's go watch Roseanne."

And watch, we did! Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Sophie Cunningham dumps out new SI Swimsuit content on the eve(ish) of the WNBA season.

What else? I've got Vrabel/Russini drama (duh), Kay Adams turned 40 in a bikini this week, and it was a BANNER night for major league baseball last night.

And by that, I mean fists were flying and managers were ON FIRE.

Grab yourself some headgear just to be safe, and strap in for a violent Hump Day 'Cap!

What a night for baseball!

Normally, I'd start with the news-of-the-day here, which is the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini … speculation. We'll get to it.

Joe led off with it this morning, and we respect our elders here at Nightcaps.

So, we'll instead head to the diamond, where we had our first big night of fireworks in this young MLB season.

First, while everyone was sleeping — including myself — the Angels and Braves beat the absolute piss out of each other on a random April night.

Head on a SWIVEL!

Amazing. The First Lady is a huge Braves fan, and we were joking a couple weeks ago about how she had NO idea who Walt Weiss was. Feel like nobody really did … until last night.

Give this ANIMAL a key to Atlanta, pronto! He should never buy another beer. Sure, Jorge Soler is obviously a fan-favorite there for what he did in 2021, but still … this was a pivotal moment for Walt Weiss.

New manager. Trying to earn the respect of the clubhouse. Trying to find your voice and your way, and then BAM — he puts on a form-tackling CLINIC.

That clip — and that picture — should be shown in high school football film rooms across the country next month when spring practice starts. It's beautiful.

Walt wasn't the only manager who was fired up on a random Tuesday night in early April:

The Patriot Way!

Amazing. I feel like I really do appreciate managers getting tossed now more than ever before. We just don't get them as often, for obvious reasons. Everything is basically fixable at this point with ABS and reviews.

The human element, as I've said many times, is basically dead.

But, every once in a while, we get a moment like this where an ump decides to call a phantom balk, and he gets his ass LIT UP by a behemoth of a man. I'd sit there and take it too. John Schneider is massive. Imagine the amount of Copenhagan spit in this poor ump's face. It had to have been just vile.

The good old days. Simpler times. Better times.

Speaking of simple things, let's check in on the luxury hotel where Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini had a quiet little off-the-record meet-'n-greet last month!

The Ambiente, Kay & Sophie, oh my!

Well … it ain't exactly a Motel 6. This place is otherworldly. Here are some of the quotes the Ambiente Sedona uses to describe themselves:

And an adults-only atmosphere designed for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.

Adults only concept, designed for quiet, uninterrupted stays.

No big crowds, no pressure ✔️ just you, the views, and your person.

✨ Perfect for- Romantic getaways- Anniversaries- Honeymoons- Babymoons- Celebrating life’s biggest moments

Nothing to see here!

Look, I'm not here to speculate or get in trouble. I know how these things work. There's a reason I haven't shared the pictures, as if y'all haven't already seen them.

I'm simply diving into the resort that's at the center of the drama, and it seems like an interesting venue. That's all.

It's just an odd place to drive two hours to for the day, and then head on back home, which is what Vrabes did, according to Page Six. It's not exactly how the resort is marketed.

That's not me speculating, either.

The Ambiente literally has a banner going across the middle of the website that keeps a running tally of how many anniversaries (1,960), proposals (158), honeymoon (324) and babymoons (324) it has hosted.

Sure doesn't seem like the business center is getting used a ton there. Just a hunch.

Anyway, we'll keep y'all posted, as always. What a story.

OK, quick rapid-fire before we get on outta here. I've got two meetings this afternoon. Can't wait.

First up? Happy 40th, Kay Adams!

That's our girl! Been a minute since Queen Kay stopped by class, but the season is over and it's time for a little R&R before the draft later this month.

Good to see Kay is getting some well-deserved rest. She had a massive year, and it appears we're in store for a big offseason. Happy 40th the GOAT!

OK, that's it for today. Let's end it by pumping out some new SI bikini content with Sophie Cunningham. It's only fitting.

Let's have a big night.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Thoughts on Vrabes and Dianna? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.