Sophie Cunningham Gives Blunt Advice On Sliding Into The DMs

The WNBA star says sliding into the DMs is fair game in modern dating, but if you want it to actually work, you’d better have a reason.

Sliding into the DMs might feel like a long shot, but according to Sophie Cunningham, you've at least got the green light to try.

I mean, not necessarily with her. But in general.

During the most recent episode of her Show Me Something podcast, the WNBA star chatted with co-host West Wilson about modern dating. They discussed Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes successfully messaging pop singer Tate McRae, and Cameron Brink’s fiancé opting for an old-school email introduction. Cunningham made it clear she's not anti-DM.

"Nowadays, especially if you're not in the same area, go slide in," Cunningham said. "I think that's totally fine."

That said, don't expect her to be overly impressed.

"I would have more respect for people who come up in person," she added.

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As for how to actually pull it off? Don't lead with something generic — or worse, creepy. Instead, the advice is to wait for a natural opening, like responding to something specific.

"Here's a pro tip," Wilson said. "Don't DM and say ‘hey’ or ‘what are you doing?’ or a cheesy pickup line. Wait for the moment you have something in common with somebody."

Cunningham interjected: "A story! Wait for a story."

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In other words, if you're going to slide into the DMs, at least make it feel like there's a good reason for you to be there.

And if you're wondering just how bad things can get, Cunningham hinted that her inbox could probably be its own content series.

"We should do a segment and just go through our weird DMs," she said.

Yep. We'd tune in.