Angel Reese Reveals The Corniest Way Men Shoot Their Shot In Her DMs

If you plan on sliding into Angel Reese's DMs, you'd better bring some creativity to the table.

During the most recent episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, the newly-named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year chatted with rapper Lady London about the corniest pickup lines they've received from men on social media.

And Reese is tired of the same old lines about how tall she is.

"I feel like since I'm tall, the ‘climb the tree’ thing, that's not cute," she said. "The '1-on-1 for your heart,' that sucks… I feel like the tall jokes, that's corny."

Despite being a musician — not a basketball player — Lady London said she's heard a few hoops-related pickup lines herself.

"I don't play basketball, but I had somebody put a basketball [emoji] in a DM and say, ‘My ball rolled into your court,’" she recalled.

As far as the correct way to ask them out, though, both women agreed that "intention and execution" are key.

"Intention means nothing if execution is not present," Lady London (whose real name is Zaire Stewart) explained. "I like something that's well-thought out, and I love somebody that has great attention to detail — [remembering] something that I may have mentioned once in passing…. Little stuff like that, it all counts, it all matters, and it just shows the type of partner that you plan to be."

If you're a Womansplaining reader, you know I have explained ad nauseam that women love a man with a plan. A lot of times, it doesn't even matter what that plan is — just put in the effort to plan a date so that she doesn't have to.

Lady London drove that point home on Angel Reese's podcast.

"Men will ask you out and have nowhere to take you," she said. "'I was thinking we go out.' I'm like, ‘OK, what’s the restaurant?' … ‘I don’t know, what do you like?' … ‘RESERVATIONS, ideally!’"

And, if all else fails, there's one surefire way to get Angel or Lady London's attention: Cash App.

There you go, fellas. Shoot your shot.