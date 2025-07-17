Someone Ripped A Nasty Fart As Scottie Scheffler Dropped A Dart At The Open

Farting is all the rage at sporting events in the U.K. these days

Someone claim that blast.

The Open coverage was rocked Thursday morning after someone unleashed what sounded like a huge fart as Scottie Scheffler launched a nice iron into a green at Royal Portrush Golf Club in northern Ireland.

"Just a little bit of wind from behind," one of the broadcasters said of that beauty of a fart. "Just helped to ease down the green."

"There was an echo as well," another broadcaster chimes in.

According to the British tabloids, the rip heard round the golf world was aired out on Sky Sports where host Andrew Cotter couldn't stop giggling.

Farting at sporting events is all the rage in the U.K. these days. Yes, this tournament is in Ireland, but you have to believe that the Irish are being influenced here by the Brits.

OutKick readers will remember how there's a darts pro who just won a tournament after blasting his opponent with what sounded like a Taco Bell-induced audible crop duster.

In 2024, the same darts pro claimed what sounded like a shart was actually Velcro pulling apart.