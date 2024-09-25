Did A Darts Pro Rip A Nasty Wet Fart, Or Was It Velcro?

A major controversy has erupted within the darts world where sleuths are analyzing audio clips of what sounds like a wet shart, but the guy accused of dropping the bomb says he can explain.

English darts star James Wade is making headlines across Europe after ripping what sure sounds like one of the loudest farts in darts history. Wade, 41, was facing Callan Rydz at the Players Championship when the fart bubble (allegedly) broke loose.

Let's go to the footage. Sound all the way up if you're at work and showing coworkers. You need to hear the velocity of this one:

As someone who has been on golf trips where guys are ripping wet farts on the tee box after a rough night of boozing, that's a big, nasty wet fart from Wade.

Ah, but Wade can explain. This will go down as one of the best fart defenses in darts history.

"I feel I must address a situation following my run to the semi-finals of PC22 today. Footage has emerged of me doing what appears to be a "shart" at the end of one of my matches, It was actually the velcro on my new trainers. I now consider this matter put to bed as don't wish to talk about it again," Wade tweeted Tuesday.

You buying it?

