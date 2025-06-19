Darts Pro Uses Nasty, Wet Fart To Help Him Win His First Title Since 2022

Is it time to institute a penalty for farting on an opponent?

Is it time for professional darts to institute a farting penalty?

The sport is buzzing after darts pro James Wade shit his pants, again (in 2024, Wade ripped a fart, but it wasn't right in a competitor's face), right in front of a competitor during a match and then went on to win the Players Championship 19 in Leicester, England on Thursday.

"It’s been a long time coming," Wade, who hadn't won a tournament since 2022, said after the big victory which was aided along the way by his gaseous outburst.

James Wade blasts his competitor with what sounds like a Taco Bell-induced wet one:

"I’m really, really happy. It’s been a difficult few years for me," he added. "I went from number three in the world down to outside of the top 20, but it wasn’t because my darting ability disappeared, it was because my health disappeared.

"I’m really proud of myself today, because these are not easy events to win. I’ve lost in a few finals and semi-finals recently, so this is a milestone for me."

Should it be illegal to fart on an opponent & use it to your advantage on your way to a title in any sport?

How would this work in the UFC?

It seems like guys would use a silent-but-deadly attack to get out of a ground-and-pound scenario. Reddit has had multiple discussions on this topic over the years. Fans have determined there's a gentlemanly agreement not to purposely rip a nasty wet farts.

Some believe this is one of those unwritten rules like not standing there and watching your home run in baseball.

"I don't know of any sport that has a rule against farting. However, I beleive that if someone was farting on purpose in an unsportsmanlike way, the ref could give a warning about it," one UFC fan noted.

In 2015, Conor McGregor famously farted on Jose Aldo before the fight and then went out and knocked out Aldo cold just 13-seconds into the first round. If you remember back, McGregor came out loose as a goose while Aldo looked like he had 800-pounds on his shoulders.

Was it the fart that loosened up McGregor for that night in Las Vegas?