Sofia Vergara Goes On Vegas Heater, Lets It All Hang Out In Sin City

Sofia Vergara went to Vegas and left with her mouth full and satisfied.

Hey, at least someone's winning in Sin City.

Vergara, 53, took to social media earlier this week as she so often does and dropped the kind of Vegas-based content you usually have to pay for. The actress was apparently in town to celebrate the birthday of rumored boyfriend Douglas Chabbott – that lucky SOB.

Case in point, at a time when most east coasters were stumbling through their middle of the night leak or, for the younger crowd, desperately swiping right after just enough Miller Lites, Vergara was firing off a Vegas heater from the west coast to her nearly 36 million Instagram followers.

Take a glimpse:

At first glance, it appears the table shared by Vergara and Chabbott occupied only bottles, a glass or two, some plates, and bowls, but I’m not convinced there aren’t some cans there too.

Has a man ever been happier than Chabbott was at that moment? I doubt it.

I have no idea what Sofia’s snacking on, but she’s got a mouthful of something that has her anything but disappointed. If you have the pleasure of clicking through Vergara’s slide show (there's worse ways to spend your time online), you’ll notice that whatever it is she was chewing on chose to disintegrate rather than occupy real estate within her black and gold dress.

Vergara’s night, or at least the portion she captured on Instagram, ended with some dancing at a spot that checked all the Vegas nightclub boxes: techno music blaring at an obnoxious level, a light show, and a guy who forgot his sleeves in his room but not his fist pumps.

One would assume Chabbott’s experienced his fair share of memorable birthdays, but I doubt any compared to celebrating in Sin City with Sofia Vergara.

Jackpot.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com