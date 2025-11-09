Sofia Vergara Shaking It In Miami This Weekend, Gracie Hunt Supermooning In Hawaii & Lane Kiffin Loves Love

Indiana is technically still undefeated

In a touching tribute to former head coach James Franklin, who is 4-21 against Top 10 teams in his career of mediocrity, the Penn State Nittany Lions lost at home to No. 2 Indiana on Saturday.

I was pre-afternoon napping (side note: I've become a big Saturday afternoon nap guy recently) when the Hoosiers technically won for the first time in Happy Valley and remained undefeated.

I say technically undefeated, because if you're Indiana and you needed an insane catch at the end of the game in the back of the end zone to defeat a now-six loss Penn State team, it has to feel a little bit like a loss.

A win is a win, and I'll always say you should never apologize for winning. But this wasn’t an early-season game against a Penn State team who has something to play for.

This is a team who fired their head coach and lost their starting quarterback for the season. A team that had no business whatsoever being in possession of a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter over the No. 2 ranked team.

They need to crush their next two opponents to wipe the stink off of this sad three-point win over a six-loss team. This isn’t the time of year to play around.

You don’t want to let a spot in the playoff slip away, which likely happened for either No. 15 Louisville or No. 14 Virginia, who both lost on Saturday.

The Get Out of Jail Free card does not work for traffic violations

A California driver's attempt to use a Monopoly "Get Out of Jail Free" card during a traffic stop did NOT keep them from receiving a citation. Why would it?

The card clearly states that it's to get out of jail free. Hell, it's in capital letters. It's not a "get out of traffic violations free" card.

"In a last-ditch effort to get out of a citation, the driver handed over a Monopoly ‘Get out of jail free’ card," police shared on social media.

"The officer had a good laugh, reminded the driver that while creativity is appreciated, it's not exactly a legal defense, and told him to save the card for a rainy day."

I hope the officer tacked on a little extra in the fine department for this. It's an obvious misuse of the get out of jail free card and, in a proper society, that can’t happen.

You have to be in a situation where you're going to jail in order to use it. Anything short of that and a message needs to be sent.

I thought this debate was settled a long time ago

Maybe I'm wrong, but I thought the debate over whether you dip your wings in ranch or blue cheese had been settled a long time ago. Much like the Coke or Pepsi debate, I have a definite correct answer on this one.

It's along those same lines too. But I'm not going to potentially taint the results here by sharing that opinion while the poll is still live. I respect the integrity of a social media poll. Those who taint skew the results.

Let's see if we can get to the bottom of this one. Do you dip your wings in blue cheese, ranch, or something else? And for the other/something else dippers, I have to know what the something else is, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Christmas on Halloween 2021

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Hope your Bigfoot adventure last weekend (I’m assuming) was great! Anyway, had to email about Christmas decorations way too early. I was training for a half iron in late 2021 and on my ride, which happened to be a Sunday, I saw plenty of incredible Halloween decorations that only Floridians like to do. However, I came across this house, fully decorated for Christmas. WTH?! It popped up in my memories the other day.

Our neighbors put their tree up November 1, but the HOA keeps everyone putting up decorations outside until Thanksgiving. Another neighbor lets his kids put up the tree before Halloween - why?? We’re a day-after-Thanksgiving family, but growing up, we were lazy and waited until like the 10th.

Anyway, hope your Halloween was great. And as Zach Dean said, the day after is the OutKick Super Bowl with the Instagram models going all out!

SeanJo

Hey thanks for reaching Gen X Warren. I was in a Squatchy part of the country, but only visiting my wife's family. It was a nice break. I hate that it took down the streak.

As for the Halloween or even pre-Halloween Christmas decorators, they need to be brought before a jury of their peers. This is pure insanity.

My Halloween was decent enough. The fact that it fell on a Friday was nice.

Although we really need to get back to a time when no pumpkin was safe after the trick-or-treating came to an end. If you don’t want your pumpkin smashed, you take it in when you turn out your light.

Otherwise, have at it. Smash the pumpkin all over the street and let nature take care of the cleanup.

Teach In Pleather

- James G writes:

While it's a tad weird to post "outfit of the day", I'm "Team Billy Madison".

No problem with it!

SeanJo

For those who missed it, a teacher was criticized recently for squeezing into her pleather pants and making TikToks in her classroom.

People evidently have an unrealistic expectation that teachers should be teaching and not showing off their outfit of the day.

To be clear, no children were harmed during the making of these TikToks. Therefore, I'm with James and have no problem with it.

Teacher Attire

- Hal writes:

Sean, I taught school for 35 years and never would have worn anything like that. Of course I’m a 6’2", 235 lb male.

Enjoyed the article.

Cheers, Hal

SeanJo

Times are changing Hal. You probably had to actually teach from a textbook.

Teachers these days can hand the kids a tablet with the lesson on it and have it do the work for them. Are they supposed to stand their and watch that or focus on their outfits?

Thank you for your 35 years of service and for enjoying my article.

---------

There you have it, another Sunday in the books. We have another international game this morning. I hope your fantasy lineups were set.

The Christmas decorations aren’t up at our house yet, although as a pre-Thanksgiving family they will be over the next couple of weeks.

Also, I'm happy to report that I haven’t seen any other decorations up since the Halloween Christmas tree peaking through that house's front window.

As always, the inbox is open. Send your meat my way or anything else you'd like sean.joseph@outkick.com. You can also keep up with me on Twitter or over on Instagram.

