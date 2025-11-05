Teachers Can't Even Squeeze Into Pleather Pants & Make Outfit Of The Day TikToks Without Being Criticized

The internet is divided once again, and we have a teacher living her best life to thank for that. All she did was squeeze into her tight pleather pants for a fit check, as the kids would say, on TikTok and the fires of controversy were ablaze.

God forbid she tries to find a little joy at work. In the video, the teacher, whose account is now private on TikTok thanks to all the attention, shares her outfit. It's tight faux-leather pants and a sweater.

No, she's not wearing stripper heels or anything like that. She has on a pair of tennis shoes. But that doesn’t matter.

The "We need more old ladies who don't color their hair, have yellow teeth and bad breath to get back into the classrooms immediately" crowd had seen enough.

I still remember the old witch who taught me in 4th grade. RIP I'm sure.

Maybe there's an argument to be made that if you're on your phone all day making TikToks, educating the youth by handing them tablets and letting technology do the heavy lifting is going to be a little more difficult.

Outrage and applause: a viral video has reignited the teacher dress code debate

But we're not talking about test scores here. The outraged are upset about the outfit. One very happy person, I'm sure of it, wrote, "Club pants, at a school. If you want to know what someone is fishing for, look at the bait they use."

"The sweater is okay. Everything else has to go, and I would consider that unprofessional for an educator at that level," another said.

A third critic of the outfit added, "Are you a teacher or a wannabe model?"

It wasn’t all people upset with the teacher who responded to the video. Some who enjoy a pleasant parent-teacher conference showed their support for the TikToking teacher who enjoys her three-year-old Abercrombie pants.

One such genius wrote, "What grade? Because I want to be in the class."

Okay, so that one misses the point a little. Not by much, but it's not on the bullseye. Another supporter of the teacher's outfit of the day said that it was "perfectly acceptable."

There you go. That's more like it. She's not in a revealing outfit by any means, although some wouldn't care if she was.

Like this woman who wrote, "As long as them kids are taught exceptionally well and get good grades, who cares if she [has] on leather pants or a [bikini]. It's 2025."

You can't say better than that, can you? As long as them kids are taught exceptionally well, then what's the problem? Here's a fact, it's 2025. Leather pants or bikinis, this lady just wants good grades. Is that too much to ask?

Here's the video. Watch it a couple of times and let me know where you line up sean.joseph@outkick.com. Are you team "get more old witches in the classroom" or team "delightful parent-teacher conference?"