Teacher Quits Job & Becomes A Hooters Girl Making '$1k In Two Days'

One teacher in New York traded in lesson plans for Hooters menus. She's gone from a low-paying, high-stressed career to one that, thanks to generous tips from customers, is more worth her time and energy.

Allinson Chavez, a 32-year-old single mother of one, told the NY Post that she can now take home in two days as a Hooters Girl what she was taking home in two weeks as a teacher.

"I was making $1,000 twice a month as an educator," she said. "Now, I can make $1,000 in two days."

Working at Hooters wasn't in her initial plans, but after 10 years of teaching, the low pay and high stress wore her down and she decided to make a change.

"I was living paycheck to paycheck, feeling stuck and mentally drained — it was time to move on," Chavez said.

Making the switch from teaching to Hooters wasn't in her original plan

Last spring Chavez turned in her resignation. Her plan was to get into software engineering. After six months of training and applying for hundreds of jobs, the career path didn’t land her a job.

That's when she decided it was time to give Hooters a chance. Her sister is an alum of the breasturaunt and encouraged her to take her talents there. In September, that's what she did.

"I got hired on the spot," Chavez said. "I really love it here. People will tip you just because you’re pretty."

In her first week, she knew she had made the right choice when she made $100 in just 10 minutes. She's now taking home nearly $10,000 more annually than she did as a teacher.

That was just the beginning. The tips have continued to roll in. Her secret is that she really cares about her customers and wants to provide them with the best service.

"Hooters was never in my plans," she admitted. She would eventually like to pursue entrepreneurship. But right now, she's enjoying the money and the reduced stress.

That's a touching story. That's an example of the power of Hooters. If you haven’t been to one in a while, get out and show them some love. They're changing lives.