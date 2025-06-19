Sofia Vergara's Throwback Thursdays Are Becoming Appointment Viewing As She Dumps Out Bikini Content

As the weather has heated up, so has the social media activity of Sofia Vergara. It's been an impressive assault on algorithms everywhere. None of them are safe.

She's been challenging tops and distracting F1 drivers in Monaco, she's taken a blowtorch to Instagram in nothing but a string bikini, and her "Throwback Thursday" content is becoming appointment viewing.

Sofia's arsenal has several decades' worth of elite content to choose from and the fact that at 52 she still has plenty left in the tank means a never-ending supply of content.

Last Thursday, she unleashed a throwback to a Vanity Fair photo shoot she did where she posed naked in a tub with bubbles in it. By the time the internet came up for air, she and the girls were promoting a new episode of America's Got Talent.

That's yet another aspect of Sofia's overall game that keeps her more than 35 million Instagram followers on the edge of their seats.

Sofia Vergara dumped out throwback bikini content from Miami on Thursday

What Sofia had in store for social media this Thursday was more of the same. She dug into her past and found a few bikini pictures for the internet to enjoy.

She then slapped a #tbt Miami on the caption along with two sun emojis (which can be seen here if she disables the embed) and sent the posts on their way.

Like I said, these throwbacks are quickly becoming appointment viewing. What are all the tall, handsome, and filthy rich men waiting for?

Do they not want an attractive woman in her 50s who can hold her own with much younger models? One who can reach back when she wants to own an entire category of content.

I'm sure it will happen when it's meant to be. For now, Sofia Vergara is gearing up for what could be a summer of content worthy of its own documentary.