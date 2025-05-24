Sofía Vergara Parties In Monaco Wearing Something That Will Distract The Entire F1 Field

It's a big motorsports weekend in America and across the globe, and Sofía Vergara is on hand to show off her boobs to everyone making left (and right) turns.

So, basically, gooooooooooooooooood luck to any F1 driver trying to stay focused over in Monaco.

The Modern Family star decided to hop on a plane and take in the sights and sounds of perhaps the most beautiful leg of Sunday's motorsports journey: F1's Monaco Grand Prix.

I'm not an F1 guy. I'm a motorsports guy, so I'll watch it because it's tradition on Memorial Day Sunday, but I don't love F1. It's just not for me. Too much follow-the-leader, not enough pass-the-leader. NASCAR is my bread and butter, and I will happily admit that.

BUT, I'll also admit that the backdrop of Sunday morning's race across the pond is by far the best of the three events that'll take place tomorrow. The streets. The water. The boats. The buildings. The girls.

Yeah, let's talk about them for a second, too!

Vroom vroom, Sofia!

Sofia Vergara knows the mission

That's how we start a big race weekend, boys and girls! Again, I'm not an F1 guy, but I can certainly get on board with that. No clue if Sofia knows the first thing about racing, but she knows how to have a good time, and it's about to be game on over in Monaco this weekend.

Anyway, for those who are interested in vegging out on the couch all day on Memorial Sunday – and that's likely none of you – the motorsports schedule is elite tomorrow. Always is.

This is racing's biggest weekend of the year, every single year. All eyes are on the Indy 500 at noon. But first, you have to start your day with the F1 fellas over in Monaco.

To cap it all off, we get 600 miles of American racing over in Charlotte for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. The longest race of the season. A crown jewel event. Donald Trump was in attendance last season. Pete Hegseth is scheduled to make a cameo tomorrow night. Electric.

Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone. Let's wave those green flags and turn some laps.