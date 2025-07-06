Sofia Vergara Grabs Her Blowtorch For International Bikini Day & Unleashes It On Instagram

52-year-old actress has been putting on a summer performance that would make the inventor of the modern bikini proud.

Sofia Vergara has done it once again. She's pulled out her trusty old blowtorch, and she's unleashed it on Instagram with elite bikini content by the water.

After dropping hints about a summer of content in the spring and putting the entire OutKick Culture Department on notice when she did so, the 52-year-old actress has over-delivered.

Saturday was International Bikini Day and a day that was evidently marked on Vergara's calendar. How could it not be for someone who was gearing up for a summer of content?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She had a thong for the occasion and broke it out to help celebrate. She wrote from the Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea where she's vacationing, "Happy internacional bikini day from Ibiza😂😂😂."

Happy International Bikini Day indeed. The wave, the grin, it all says that's how you keep a summer of content going.

Sofia Vergara's summer of bikini content rolls on

Between the bikini content and the appointment viewing that are her throwback Thursdays, Vergara has kept the entire internet on the edge of its seat this summer.

In other words, Vergara has been putting on a performance that would make the inventor of the modern bikini proud. Let's not lose sight of why we celebrate National and International Bikini Day in the first place.

We have the unofficial holiday thanks to Louis Réard, a French designer who introduced what he called a bikini on July 5, 1946. He named it the bikini after the nuclear test site Bikini Atoll.

That brings it all together, doesn’t it? Réard's legacy lives on and all these years later one of the biggest stars in the world, Sofia Vergara, is making sure to take a moment to recognize his work with a touching homage to the designer.