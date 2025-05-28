Sofia Vergara Hints She's About To Go Nuts With Content This Summer, The Braves Are Soft & Santana's Pants

Was this what it was like on the last day of school in 1976?

Where are all the readers who were born around 1959? Were you the David Wooderson of your school? That's the McConaughey character. Or were you Mitch Kramer, the young buck who had to haul ass after rec ball games so you didn't get paddled by the soon-to-be high school seniors?



Did you date the Simone Kerr of the high school?

This is a chance for all the Boomers out there to chime in and tell us Gen Xers & Millennials what it was really like.

Luke is mad that I am anti-'No Mow May'

If Luke wants a war over my most recent No Mow May diatribe, then so be it.

— Luke writes:

Why do you Scoff at the idea of allowing wildlife to thrive instead of a mowed lawn!



A boomer retiree who operate his riding mower (because he’s bored ) four days a week is not a good neighbor I prefer someone who allows butterflies fireflies and dragonflies to thrive on their property versus some dip shit who’s out there with his riding lawnmower and leaf blower every single day which is not an exaggeration to how some of my neighbors are



The very tone of your article prove that this is cultural you just don’t like other people different where you live and you want to control them like MAGA /DOGE big government culture War SOCIAL ENGINEERING stuff



When some maga dip shit calls code enforcement on their neighbor because they don’t like their Naturescape it’s a form of social control just like cultural conservatives love so much they want to control the speech and behavior of everyone else.

Kinsey:

If Luke wants to live next to neighbors who want their properties to look like fentanyl dealer shitholes where people live uncivilized, then that is his right. I have an editorial duty to call the situation as I see it: No Mow May virtue signalers live like absolute pigs.

I didn't call for legislation to be passed to control these pigs. I didn't call on Trump to pass an executive order. I don't call code enforcement on No Mow May morons. But I can editorialize my feelings about these people and the flop house properties they create in order to collect virtue-signaling street cred.

Where did I say I want to control people? I want to educate people on how they can save the bees without purposely allowing their yards to look like shitholes. I want to shame those who have created a cycle of degeneration.

The bees are saved. The Libs at the Washington Post said so, Luke.

Dragonflies and butterflies are everywhere on the Kinsey property, Luke, because we plant native plants while maintaining a lawn that doesn't make us look like crack addicts.

By the way, I challenge Luke to show me where I said people should be mowing their lawns four days a week. He can't.

How do we feel about this?

I saw this for the first time during the Indians-Tigers game on Saturday night. Apparently, Carlos Santana hiked them up even more last night.

My instant reaction: Ban this stupidity.

It turns out MLB has had at least a month to step in and tell Santana to stop acting like a moron, but the Rob Manfred goons haven't said a word.

Here's where the pants were on April 27:

The state of athletes who half-ass autographs

— S.H. says:

Richard Petty once remarked once that if someone spent their money on my merchandise, then I at least owed them a good signature that they could read...one of my friends once received a signature from him...I saw it...you can read it and according to my friend, RP was kind and gracious with his time...

'The view from my office'

— Tim T. sent this in Monday:

Chris A. is back from his Indy 500 trip and says thanks for all the advice

— Chris A. tells us:

An Indy 500-sized thanks to you and my fellow ScreenCappers for the advice on going to the race. My boys and I had a blast, and took home memories that we'll wear everyone out telling. Some highlights:

- Driving there from Maryland was definitely the best way out there. It was a little over 8 hours each way. The flights had to be expensive, and the rental cars hard to find. Glad we had our own car.

- We took the airport shuttle to and from the stadium. That worked out great in the morning, but took us two hours to get back to the airport after the race. Not complaining though: The folks who parked at the track or in the infield had it much worse.

- Getting into the stadium was so easy. We had our coolers and stadium seats, and they waved us through after we went through the metal detectors. Nobody knew what was in our coolers (beers, sodas, waters, Subway subs).

- We happened upon a bagpipe parade bringing in the Borg Warner trophy when we were walking to our seats, and followed it to Gasoline Alley. We weren't even aware there was such a thing until we basically walked into it. Who needs coffee when a hundred bagpipes can wake you up?

- Our seats in the bleachers along Pit Road were great. We were 50 yards from the start-finish line, so all the pre-race festivities and big screens were right in front of us. So was Daaaavid Lettermaaaan! I wouldn't sit anywhere else.

- The paragliders, the flyovers, the Blackhawks following the cars during a pace lap, the anthems, the Purdue marching band doing "Rock You Like A Hurricane", the sound and sight of the cars at full throttle 50 feet from us...words fail me. Awesome.

- The vibe at the track was so good. So much excitement and expectation, tamped down a little by the sprinkle delays. With a sellout, there were so many people everywhere we went. But with everyone so pumped for the race, it was smiles all around.

- Except when Tom Brady made his appearance. Then the booing started. All those Colts losses to the Patriots in the playoffs are still fresh in these folks' minds.

- There was a brief tribute to Jim Irsay before the race. The Irsays are much beloved in Indianapolis, not so much in Baltimore.

- My boys and I pummelled the merch store. We were underwhelmed by the t-shirts, but some caps called our names. That was an efficient operation. The 200 foot checkout line got cleared in about 5 minutes.

- The track is so big, we only got to see about a quarter of the infield. But I think we saw just about everything we wanted. We did not visit the Snake Pit, which was like a mile away. My moshing days are behind me anyway.

- We did not do go-karts before or after the race, so that is something I need to arrange around home. We were cooked after driving eight hours the day before the race, and drained after race day, so time squeezed us a bit. We did hit the Indy 500 museum, which was totally worth it. And they had non-porta potty bathrooms inside!

- Race-day temperature couldn't have been better: 60 and cloudy. I wore a zippered sweat-jacket all day. Still wore sunscreen. And Airpods.

- The right car won. Palou ran a smart race. This makes 5 wins out of 6 races for him this year. The people behind us cheered like crazy when Newgarden retired from the race due to a fuel problem. They must have had money on that.

Next up: Fenway Park in August to see my struggling Os.

Omaha advice for those making their first trips to the College World Series

— Bob suggests:

For John in PA taking his dad to the CWS, I’d highly recommend visiting the SAC (Strategic Air Command) museum. It’s right off I-80 about 20 miles west of Omaha at the Ashland exit. Lots of WW2 planes, 50s and 60s jets, and missiles. All on display, all inside. Tons of cool displays. With an SR-71 hanging just inside the door. Lots of history in there.

— Jacob B. has a simple suggestion:

Would highly recommend J Gilbert’s and would get the chicken tortilla soup

From Rec Ball to Triple-A

— Mark T. in Florida shares:

I’ve now got a kid that I coached in rec ball from coach pitch on up now playing at the Triple A level with the Omaha Royals. Not every kid has to play travel ball. Hitting .266 and catching. Played college ball @ NC State and was part of that CWS team that got jammed up in Omaha with the COVID nonsense.

You just never know who you may be having an impact on. I’ve also got another kid playing MLS with the Philadelphia Freedom and was on the ‘24 US Olympic team. These are the stories that a rec coach loves to hear. Keep up the good work…..

Screencaps reader who's heading to Ireland could use a couple of tips

— Charlie asks:

Great column, keep it up. Heading to Ireland in mid July (not The Open unfortunately....). Any readers got tips of MUST-SEE things?

Memorial Day in Kentucky

— Brandon in northern Kentucky writes:

If you want to see how small town USA feels about our great country, look at the great pictures from the 96th annual Memorial Day parade from Dayton to Bellevue Ky. My Grandpa and countless others marched the two miles or so from the Dayton VFW to the Bellevue VFW for how many ever years. As kid my mom would take us to the parade, often walking the 3 miles from our house to see our grandpa. Rain, heat humidity didn’t count as an excuse to not honor these vets. There is a lot more good in our country than bad.

Drip irrigation systems

— Nick in SW Michigan checks in:

I was hooking up my drip irrigation in the raised planters this weekend and I recalled your inquisition on these setups. Best backyard hack I ever made, it will double your patio time while eliminating you schleppeing hoses all over for hours. I have seven beds and spring hook up time is less than an hour. I buried the main line a foot under grass to barn.

Kinsey:

The Rain Bird drip system is sitting here ready to go in. Last weekend was the mulch project. This weekend is the drip. I agree, Nick, no more schlepping hoses. This has been a talking point around this house since the fall. There will be at least 2-3 zones of drip going in over the next couple of weeks and with 85 and sunny coming next week, it's imperative that I get it down soon.

That's it for this final WEDNESDAY in May. Make it a good one.

Have a great day.

