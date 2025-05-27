'No Mow May' Homes In One New Jersey Town Look Like Abandoned Fentanyl Flop Houses

Hey, America, you saved the damn bees. Now mow your grass, you lazy slobs.

In March 2024, the Washington Post published a post titled, "Wait, does America suddenly have a record number of bees?" story that should've calmed the nerves of the purple-haired lesbian Libs & the Subaru-driving suburbanites, but it was not to be.

Over the weekend, I was tipped off that in Summit, New Jersey, you can still let your grass grow a mile high to the point where your house looks like a crack house in order to save the bees, which the Lib-run Washington Post said don't even need saved.

"Do it for the bees," the signs read in Summit.

Do what?

"We’ve added almost a million bee colonies in the past five years. We now have 3.8 million, the census shows. Since 2007, the first census after alarming bee die-offs began in 2006, the honeybee has been the fastest-growing livestock segment in the country! And that doesn’t count feral honeybees, which may outnumber their captive cousins several times over," the Post reported over a year ago.

Folks, there are plenty of bees. Don't take it from OutKick. Listen to the Washington Post.

Before the purple-haired lesbians start screaming that this was some sort of Trump-era research project, this data actually came from the Census of Agriculture under the Biden-era USDA.

But, wait, there's more.

Let's go back to 2023 when Associated Press gardening columnist Jessica Damiano called No Mow May a "terrible idea."

Her reasoning?

"Some of those pollinators you set out to protect will likely get shredded up with the first mow of the season. Grass will no doubt get shaded by tall weeds, which can lead to fungal diseases. And weeds and invasive plants that take hold during the month won’t simply disappear once the mowing commences," Damiano wrote.

Let's cut to the chase here, this is nothing more than a virtue signal for suburbanites who want it to appear that they're down for causes and collecting Lib street cred.

What's a real solution for a Lib that actually wants to make a legitimate difference? Plant wildflowers, you idiots. Stick native plants into the ground where bees can suck the nectar until their little bee bellies are full.

Or you can let your lawn grow out so your neighborhood looks like it was overrun by Venezuelan fentanyl dealers.

